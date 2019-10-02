Orbimed Advisors Has Trimmed Its Holding in Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) as Stock Price Declined; Sir Capital Management LP Decreased Orion Engineered Carbons S A (OEC) Stake as Stock Value Declined

Sir Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons S A (OEC) by 64.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp sold 194,327 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.62% . The hedge fund held 108,401 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.32M, down from 302,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Orion Engineered Carbons S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $956.77 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.91% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $15.89. About 339,411 shares traded. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) has declined 39.78% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.78% the S&P500. Some Historical OEC News: 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – INCREASING OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BETWEEN $280 MLN AND $300 MLN; 10/04/2018 – Orion Engineered Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s: Positive Outlook Reflects View Orion’s Operational Performance Will Remain Solid This Year; 14/05/2018 – Westfield Capital Company Buys 2% Position in Orion Engineered; 05/03/2018 Orion Announces Filing of Annual Report for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 09/05/2018 – Bamco Buys New 1.7% Position in Orion Engineered; 20/03/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons to Add Specialty Carbon Black Production Line in Italy; 13/04/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons Plans to Install Innovative Pollution Control Technology at Its Louisiana Plant; 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – QTRLY TOTAL VOLUMES INCREASED BY 4.0% TO 286.1 KMT; 15/05/2018 – Brenner West Capital Advisors Buys 1.4% of Orion Engineered

Orbimed Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Assembly Biosciences Inc (ASMB) by 47.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 472,523 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The hedge fund held 523,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.06M, down from 996,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orbimed Advisors Llc who had been investing in Assembly Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.38 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.29% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $9.31. About 323,464 shares traded or 18.96% up from the average. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) has declined 69.75% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ASMB News: 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Presents Positive Interim Data from Phase 1a and 1b Studies of ABI-H0731 in HBV Patients in a Late-Breaker Session at the EASL Conference; 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences: Robust Antiviral Activity Observed in Hepatitis B Virus Patients From Positive Interim Data From Phase 1a and 1b Studies of ABI-H0731; 10/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences to Host Conference Call on April 12 to Review ABI-H0731 Interim Phase 1b Data in HBV Patients Featured in Late-Breaker Poster at EASL; 12/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Helen S. Kim to Board of Directors; 28/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Announces ABI-H0731 Phase 1b Interim Data Accepted as a Late-Breaker Poster at The International Liver Congress™ (EASL)

Analysts await Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.47 EPS, down 7.84% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.51 per share. OEC’s profit will be $28.30 million for 8.45 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual EPS reported by Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.62% negative EPS growth.

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60 billion and $572.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 95,962 shares to 240,000 shares, valued at $22.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR) by 285,564 shares in the quarter, for a total of 403,938 shares, and has risen its stake in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG).

Orbimed Advisors Llc, which manages about $6.70 billion and $6.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Athenex Inc by 3.41M shares to 3.84M shares, valued at $76.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 124,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 262,900 shares, and has risen its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analysts await Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.97 EPS, down 11.49% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.87 per share. After $-0.72 actual EPS reported by Assembly Biosciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.72% negative EPS growth.