Orbimed Advisors Has Raised Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stake by $2.68 Million; Jupiter Asset Management LTD Decreased Xylem (XYL) Stake by $377,620

Orbimed Advisors Llc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 2.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 9,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 447,300 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.44M, up from 437,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orbimed Advisors Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $274.82. About 1.65 million shares traded or 13.54% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Xylem Inc (XYL) by 1.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd sold 4,780 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 368,548 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.13 million, down from 373,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Xylem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $77.53. About 948,250 shares traded or 15.39% up from the average. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold XYL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 0.80% less from 144.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal London Asset Mgmt reported 391,129 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv holds 0.01% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) or 200 shares. Puzo Michael J owns 37,345 shares or 1.15% of their US portfolio. Boston Ltd Liability owns 2,815 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.18% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 28,412 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) holds 498 shares. Gabelli Funds Lc owns 1.43M shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 18,630 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 24,202 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Da Davidson And has 0.03% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1,405 shares. Keybank Association Oh holds 41,881 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Valley Advisers accumulated 111 shares. Moreover, Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 7,500 shares. Stone Run Capital Ltd Liability reported 58,070 shares.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 108,506 shares to 232,757 shares, valued at $22.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bok Finl Corp (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 5,074 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,229 shares, and has risen its stake in Allegiant Travel Co (NASDAQ:ALGT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory holds 1.69% or 2.18M shares. Dnb Asset As stated it has 99,350 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Legal And General Gru Public Ltd Co reported 2.45M shares stake. 4,203 are owned by Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe). Sol Capital Mngmt owns 2,311 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. First Manhattan has invested 0.8% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Metropolitan Life Insurance Com New York owns 30,842 shares. 38,994 are held by Hudson Valley Advsr Inc Adv. Kingfisher Capital Ltd Com accumulated 5,101 shares. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) accumulated 5,685 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Confluence Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 6,378 shares or 0.87% of all its holdings. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 95 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Taurus Asset Limited Com stated it has 3.57% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Ameritas Investment Prtnrs holds 0.09% or 7,266 shares in its portfolio. Dowling Yahnke Ltd Liability Corp has 0.33% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Orbimed Advisors Llc, which manages about $6.70B and $6.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) by 252,000 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $1.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Inspire Med Sys Inc by 358,449 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.47 million shares, and cut its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX).

