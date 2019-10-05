Orbimed Advisors Has Raised Its Abbott Labs (ABT) Position by $27.10 Million; Market Value Rose; First Republic Investment Management Upped Aqua America (WTR) Stake by $341,694

First Republic Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Aqua America Inc (WTR) by 133.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc bought 8,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.65% . The hedge fund held 14,596 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $604,000, up from 6,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Aqua America Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $45.55. About 861,155 shares traded. Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) has risen 14.81% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500. Some Historical WTR News: 30/04/2018 – AQUA AMERICA CFO TO RETIRE; 25/04/2018 – Aqua America Declares June 2018 Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q Rev $194.3M; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America Announces Changes in Executive Leadership Team; 30/04/2018 – AQUA AMERICA NAMES DANIEL SCHULLER CFO; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: CFO David Smeltzer Will Retire From His Position in Oct; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America Sees FY18 EPS $1.37-EPS $1.42; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America Daniel Schuller To Succeed Smeltzer as CFO; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aqua America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTR); 08/05/2018 – AQUA AMERICA INC WTR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.37 TO $1.42

Orbimed Advisors Llc increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 52.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 322,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The hedge fund held 938,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $78.89M, up from 615,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orbimed Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $142.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $81.99. About 3.29M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 28/03/2018 – Abbott and Bigfoot previously agreed to integrate Abbott’s new continuous glucose monitor, FreeStyle Libre, with Bigfoot’s insulin delivery systems; 18/04/2018 – Abbott’s quarterly profit, sales beat Street estimates; 17/04/2018 – Abbott’s New Ensure® Max Protein Helps Americans Go for Their #HealthGoals; 28/03/2018 – Abbott has invested an undisclosed amount in Bigfoot Biomedical, a start-up creating diabetes care devices and systems; 03/04/2018 – Johnson Controls appoints Nancy Berce as chief information officer; 11/03/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS HEARTMATE 3 STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT AT TWO YEARS; 29/03/2018 – ABBOTT INITIATES GUIDE-HF CLINICAL TRIAL USING CARDIOMEMS; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL VASCULAR SALES $739 MLN VS $703 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – MITRACLIP SYSTEM IS APPROVED IN JAPAN FOR TREATMENT OF BOTH SEVERE DEGENERATIVE MITRAL REGURGITATION AND FMR HEART DISEASES; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT – NEWEST GENERATION OF LEADING HEART STENT NOW APPROVED IN U.S. FOR PEOPLE WITH CORONARY ARTERY DISEASE

Orbimed Advisors Llc, which manages about $6.70B and $6.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Proqr Thrapeutics N V (NASDAQ:PRQR) by 599,529 shares to 1.38M shares, valued at $12.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Puma Biotechnology Inc (NYSE:PBYI) by 1.26 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 624,249 shares, and cut its stake in Ascendis Pharma A S.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold ABT shares while 589 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 443 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 0.12% less from 1.26 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Paragon Cap Mgmt Ltd has 257 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Park Corporation Oh invested 2.48% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Guyasuta Inv Advsrs holds 21,506 shares. Clifford Swan Counsel Llc owns 283,601 shares. Lmr Llp accumulated 21,037 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Moreover, Hanseatic Service has 0.89% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 10,422 shares. Hendley And accumulated 44,019 shares. Schulhoff & reported 27,799 shares or 1.21% of all its holdings. Moreover, Amp Ltd has 0.42% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Signature Estate & Investment Advsrs Limited reported 2,701 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Private Ocean Lc owns 4,456 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc invested 1.88% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Bennicas & Associate reported 17,543 shares. 209,635 are held by Asset Mngmt. Thomas Story Son Lc holds 44,220 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.59, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 31 investors sold WTR shares while 79 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 134.26 million shares or 36.57% more from 98.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cambridge Trust holds 0.31% or 129,829 shares in its portfolio. California-based Fincl Advisers Limited Liability has invested 0% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). 32,844 are held by Town & Country State Bank Com Dba First Bankers Trust Com. Tokio Marine Asset Management, a Japan-based fund reported 6,200 shares. 2,342 are owned by Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma. Cutter Co Brokerage owns 151,202 shares or 1.95% of their US portfolio. Adirondack Trust holds 0.35% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) or 12,212 shares. Pennsylvania Tru Company reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). 1,585 are owned by Willingdon Wealth. Inverness Counsel Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.07% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). 243,728 were accumulated by Amp Invsts Ltd. State Of Wisconsin Board owns 30,819 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mercer Advisers reported 250 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Llc reported 518,801 shares. Oppenheimer & Inc reported 7,392 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Since September 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $49,968 activity.

First Republic Investment Management Inc, which manages about $25.99B and $18.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 77,290 shares to 160,718 shares, valued at $6.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (KRE) by 12,348 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,008 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).