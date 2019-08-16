Orbimed Advisors Has Increased Its Ehealth (EHTH) Stake by $5.04 Million; Shares Rose; Mbt Finl (MBTF) Share Price Rose While Alpine Partners Vi Cut Its Holding

Orbimed Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ehealth Inc (EHTH) by 7.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 81,214 shares as the company’s stock rose 85.83% . The hedge fund held 1.18M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.64 million, up from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orbimed Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ehealth Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $105.2. About 148,481 shares traded. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 351.68% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 351.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 07/03/2018 Demand for Short-Term Health Insurance Has Steadily Grown Since Implementation of the ACA; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $217.5 MLN TO $227.5 MLN; 26/04/2018 – EHealth Backs FY18 Rev $217.5M-$227.5M; 26/04/2018 – eHealth 1Q Rev $43.1M; 25/04/2018 – Small Group Health Insurance Emerges as a More Affordable Alternative to lndividual and Family Coverage, According to eHealth Report; 10/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Evaluating an eHealth Breastfeeding Re; 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC SAYS UPON RESOLVING THE ERROR, THE COMPANY IMMEDIATELY STARTED FINAL TRANSMISSION OF THE FORM 10-K TO THE COMMISSION; 26/04/2018 – EHealth Sees FY18 Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 95c; 30/04/2018 – Qumu Partners with Compodium to Create a Unified Communications and eHealth Offering Across EMEA; 21/05/2018 – Five Health Insurance Pitfalls College Grads Should Avoid

Alpine Partners Vi Llc decreased its stake in Mbt Finl Corp (MBTF) by 48.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc sold 88,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.22% . The institutional investor held 93,961 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $941,000, down from 182,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in Mbt Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $228.99 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $9.94. About 20,964 shares traded. MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) has declined 4.18% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MBTF News: 26/04/2018 – MBT FINANCIAL CORP MBTF.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.07/SHR; 21/04/2018 DJ MBT Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBTF); 26/04/2018 – MBT Financial 1Q EPS 17c; 26/04/2018 – MBT Financial Total Assets $1.33 Billion at March 31; 15/05/2018 – Mobile Barriers MBT-1 Introduces Tapered Wall Sections

Alpine Partners Vi Llc, which manages about $345.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altaba Inc by 102,841 shares to 1.60 million shares, valued at $118.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.67, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 9 investors sold MBTF shares while 24 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 10.28 million shares or 11.36% less from 11.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Investment Advisers Inc holds 0.12% or 95,700 shares in its portfolio. Lincoln reported 13,331 shares. Goldman Sachs invested in 134,386 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 15,238 shares. Patriot Fincl Prns Group Limited Partnership, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2.06M shares. Bank & Trust Of Mellon reported 94,840 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blackrock holds 0% in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) or 972,307 shares. State Street Corp accumulated 233,706 shares. 86,323 are held by Panagora Asset Mgmt. Moreover, Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) for 14,905 shares. Brandywine Global Investment Management Ltd reported 0% in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF). James Investment has 0% invested in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF). Geode Cap Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF). Tower Rech Cap Limited Company (Trc) has invested 0% in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF). Prelude Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 12,987 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $7,916 activity.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $110,720 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold EHTH shares while 29 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 21.06 million shares or 19.64% more from 17.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0% stake. The Michigan-based Comerica State Bank has invested 0.01% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Inc reported 0% stake. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Company invested in 3,716 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 296,266 are owned by Next Century Growth Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company. Morgan Stanley owns 0% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 17,405 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The accumulated 0% or 14,234 shares. Gagnon Securities Lc reported 0.08% stake. Winslow Evans Crocker reported 56 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System holds 6,296 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Aperio Grp Inc Lc reported 3,479 shares stake. 514,785 are held by Citadel Advsr Limited Liability. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 48,584 shares. Pnc Fin Group accumulated 624 shares. Redmile holds 2.25% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 1.22 million shares.

Orbimed Advisors Llc, which manages about $6.70 billion and $6.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 331,300 shares to 1.07M shares, valued at $26.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc by 141,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 787,300 shares, and cut its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX).