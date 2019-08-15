Orbimed Advisors Has Increased Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Holding by $1.92 Million; Share Price Declined; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Robecosam Ag Boosted Its Holding by $1.57 Million as Share Price Rose

Robecosam Ag increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag bought 13,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 219,424 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.88M, up from 206,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.01% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $133.98. About 25.17 million shares traded or 2.97% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – Momentous Entertainment Group Provides Filings Update; 25/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft is working on a new edition of Windows 10, codenamed Lean, that is 2GB smaller than the normal; 18/04/2018 – Bottomline Technologies Deploys Offerings On Microsoft’s App; 18/04/2018 – SA lgnite Customers Achieve High MIPS Scores Using lgniteMlPS Solution; 16/05/2018 – Google and Microsoft still invest in email clients, but personal email is dead; 30/05/2018 – VASCO Transforms Business Enablement with Launch of New Anti-Fraud Platform, Renames Company OneSpan; 07/05/2018 – DJI And Microsoft Partner To Bring Advanced Drone Technology To The Enterprise; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft buys a start-up that wants A.I. to make conversation with humans; 01/05/2018 – Paramount Defenses Releases Gold Finger Mini 6.0 for Microsoft Active Directory to Democratize Cyber Intelligence Worldwide; 26/03/2018 – AbacusNext Brings Private Cloud to Canada with Data Center Expansion and Microsoft Certification

Orbimed Advisors Llc increased its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVS) by 2.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 80,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The hedge fund held 2.83M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.30M, up from 2.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orbimed Advisors Llc who had been investing in Clovis Oncology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $291.87M market cap company. The stock decreased 6.15% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $5.34. About 6.03M shares traded or 132.62% up from the average. Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) has declined 75.79% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CLVS News: 06/04/2018 – CLOVIS WINS FDA APPROVAL FOR EXPANDED USE OF RUBRACA; 29/05/2018 – CLOVIS SAYS EC AUTHORIZES RUBRACA FOR RECURRENT OVARIAN CANCER; 23/03/2018 – CHMP Grants Positive Opinion for Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca® (rucaparib) Tablets; 10/04/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY SAYS ON APRIL 9 SEC ISSUED ‘WELLS NOTICES’ TO CO & CERTAIN OF ITS CURRENT AND FORMER OFFICERS – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – MAA IS BASED ON DATA FROM RANDOMIZED, OPEN-LABEL, PHASE 3 OLYMPIAD TRIAL, WHICH INVESTIGATED LYNPARZA VERSUS CHEMOTHERAPY; 08/05/2018 – Merck: Lynparza Tablets Receive EU Approval for the Treatment of Platinum-Sensitive Relapsed Ovarian Cancer; 08/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: EU Approves Lynparza Tablets; 08/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA AZN EMA OKS LYNPARZA: MAINTENANCE OVARIAN CANCER; 06/04/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 209115 Company: CLOVIS ONCOLOGY INC; 23/03/2018 – CHMP GRANTS POSITIVE OPINION FOR CLOVIS ONCOLOGY’S RUBRACA®

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Icon Advisers has 0.72% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Mondrian Investment Ptnrs Ltd has 2.81% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fayerweather Charles has 1.73% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 9,385 shares. Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has 2.1% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ipswich Inv accumulated 103,858 shares or 4% of the stock. Private Cap Advsrs Inc invested in 0.14% or 4,003 shares. Corda Investment Mngmt Ltd accumulated 0.15% or 10,832 shares. Kingdon Capital Ltd Liability holds 270,067 shares or 4.26% of its portfolio. Beese Fulmer Investment Mgmt invested 2.97% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 78,716 are owned by Pineno Levin & Ford Asset. King Wealth stated it has 3.01% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Logan Management holds 261,869 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs holds 303,715 shares or 1.23% of its portfolio. Coatue Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 5.32% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Caprock Gp reported 2.84% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Robecosam Ag, which manages about $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 40,391 shares to 60,812 shares, valued at $10.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 444,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 693,000 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Status of Microsoft Stock Should Rise – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft: Important Lessons In Valuation, Part 1 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Investorideas.com published: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: Microsoft (Nasdaq: $MSFT) Partners with OpenAI, Amazon (Nasdaq: $AMZN) Announces Two New Robotics Fulfillment Centres and CEVA (Nasdaq: $CEVA) Acquires Hillcrest Labs – InvestorIdeas.com” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/23/2019: AUDC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, INTC, ERIC – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Orbimed Advisors Llc, which manages about $6.70 billion and $6.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A S by 116,700 shares to 3.97M shares, valued at $467.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 747,549 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,700 shares, and cut its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.99, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold CLVS shares while 37 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 48.93 million shares or 4.14% less from 51.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Natl Bank De has invested 0% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Cypress Cap Ltd Llc (Wy) invested in 850 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Tekla Capital Mngmt Ltd Co reported 75,400 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Insurance holds 14,915 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Proshare Ltd Liability Co holds 25,280 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hudson Bay Capital Mgmt Lp reported 0.02% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company reported 2 shares. Sg Americas Ltd invested in 0.02% or 97,148 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.12% or 50,053 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has 31,918 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rock Springs Cap Mngmt Lp owns 256,000 shares. Optimum Inv Advsrs stated it has 700 shares. C Worldwide Grp Hldg A S has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Elk Creek Partners Ltd reported 0.9% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Advsrs Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS).

More notable recent Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Clovis Oncology, Inc. (CLVS) CEO Patrick Mahaffy on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Guggenheim softens view on four biotechs in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Fool.com published: “Here’s Why Clovis Oncology Got Crushed Today – Motley Fool” on October 31, 2018. More interesting news about Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Will Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Report Negative Earnings Next Week? What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Clovis Oncology, Inc. (CLVS) CEO Patrick Mahaffy on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 27, 2019.