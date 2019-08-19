Orbimed Advisors Has Decreased Its Position in Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) as Market Valuation Declined; Cumberland Advisors Has Upped Its Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Position by $379,500; Stock Price Declined

Cumberland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy (CHK) by 22.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Advisors Inc bought 126,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.04% . The hedge fund held 683,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, up from 557,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Chesapeake Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.62B market cap company. The stock increased 15.11% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1.6. About 65.27M shares traded or 33.63% up from the average. Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) has declined 61.24% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CHK News: 03/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Chesapeake Funding Il LLC, Series 2018-1, Element sponsored fleet lease ABS; 17/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Chesapeake Funding II LLC, Series 2018-1; 15/05/2018 – Southeastern Asset Management In Exits Chesapeake Energy; 17/04/2018 – Element Fleet Issues US$1 billion of ABS Term Notes through Chesapeake Il; 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE SEES CLOSING EARLIER $500 MLN ASSETS SALES IN 1H ’18; 22/03/2018 – USDA-OCE: Officials View Producer Efforts to Improve Quality of Chesapeake Bay; 17/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Chesapeake Funding Il LLC, Series 2018-1; 09/04/2018 – PA DEP: ADVISORY – TUESDAY – Building a Community Clean Water Toolbox in Pennsylvania’s Chesapeake Bay Watershed Counties; 02/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE SEES YR PRODUCTION UP 1%-5% ADJ. FOR ASSET SALES; 03/04/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Chesapeake Funding II LLC, Series 2018-1; Presale Issued

Orbimed Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) by 23.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 331,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.75% . The hedge fund held 1.07 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.13 million, down from 1.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orbimed Advisors Llc who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.42B market cap company. The stock increased 3.32% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $17.75. About 546,399 shares traded. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 51.22% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 10/05/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 CINV FRANCHISE NET PRODUCT SALES GUIDANCE OF $60 MLN TO $70 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Recro Pharma Announces Receipt of Issue Notifications for Three New Patents for IV Meloxicam; 27/03/2018 – Recro Pharma: Data Shows IV Meloxicam Provides Rapid and Sustained Pain Relief Following Bunionectomy Surgery; 11/04/2018 – Mylan to Leverage its World-Class Scientific Platform to Develop a Novel Delivery for Meloxicam, a Non-Opioid Pain Medication; 09/05/2018 – Eagle Asset Buys New 2.5% Position in Heron Therapeutics; 15/03/2018 Heron Preston Drops Vladimir Putin T-shirt in Moscow; 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma: FDA Is Unable to Approve the New Drug Application for IV Meloxicam in Its Current Form; 28/03/2018 – Heron Therapeutics Intends to Use Offering Proceeds for Commercial Launch of HTX-011, Marketing of Sustol and Cinvanti; 28/03/2018 – Heron’s Woodlawn Project on Track for Year-end Commissioning; 18/05/2018 – Cornish cornucopia: Patrick Heron at Tate St Ives

Investors sentiment increased to 2.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.29, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CHK shares while 53 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 932.99 million shares or 75.16% more from 532.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp (Ca) has 166 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amer Intl Grp holds 2.08 million shares. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Rafferty Asset Limited Company has invested 0.04% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Parametrica Mngmt Limited has 34,326 shares. Missouri-based First Allied Advisory Services has invested 0.01% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). 709,066 are owned by Texas Permanent School Fund. Spark Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.46% invested in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Invesco has 2.57M shares. Fifth Third Fincl Bank holds 0% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) or 7,500 shares. Ing Groep Nv owns 549,028 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Trust Comm Of Vermont has 701 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Royal Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) for 1.08M shares. Moreover, Stelac Advisory Svcs Ltd Company has 0.15% invested in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) for 149,500 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) or 18.96M shares.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $21.01 million activity. Shares for $1.85 million were sold by NGP Energy Capital Management – L.L.C. on Tuesday, March 26. The insider WEBB JAMES R bought $98,010. Lawler Robert D. bought 50,000 shares worth $100,995.

