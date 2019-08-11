Orbimed Advisors Has Decreased Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Stake by $12.18 Million; Share Price Declined; Apple Com (AAPL) Position Maintained by City Holding Company

City Holding Company increased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 5.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Holding Company bought 2,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 42,271 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.03 million, up from 40,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Holding Company who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $908.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 24.62M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 30/05/2018 – The new plan allows Pandora to compete with rivals Apple Music and Spotify; 04/05/2018 – JUDGE RULES APPLE’S EDDY CUE TO BE DESPOSED IN QUALCOMM SUIT; 30/05/2018 – China Apple Market Report 2018 – Analysis And Forecast To 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – After tax reform announcements, Apple announced plans to invest in advanced manufacturing in the U.S. and add a new campus; 01/05/2018 – APPLE SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 25/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook is on Capitol Hill for meetings, including one at the White House; 09/05/2018 – Shaq, an early Apple and Google backer, shares his very simple investing style; 18/04/2018 – Apple Faces the Music — Heard on the Street; 16/04/2018 – Variety: Apple Music’s Hip-Hop Programming Head Carl Chery Exiting for Spotify; 17/04/2018 – Apple Is Said to Plan a Netflix for News in Latest Services Push

Orbimed Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) by 4.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 90,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.54% . The hedge fund held 1.96M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $264.57 million, down from 2.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orbimed Advisors Llc who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $109.98. About 1.35M shares traded. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has declined 13.85% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 20/04/2018 – Alexion Provides Statement on Superior Court of Justice (STJ) Decision in Brazil Involving Soliris® (Eculizumab); 15/03/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS PLANNED IN UNITED STATES, EUROPEAN UNION, AND JAPAN IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC SEES 2018 SOLIRIS REVENUES OF $3,380 MLN TO $3,420 MLN; 11/04/2018 – Alexion buying Swedish biotech for $855 million to broaden rare disease pipeline; 15/03/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals: Regulatory Submissions Planned in the U.S., EU and Japan in the 2H of 2018; 11/04/2018 – And now for the top 3 of the day — #1 Alexion takes its first step rebuilding the pipeline, adding a rare disease drug in $855M cash buyout $ALXN; 11/04/2018 – Alexion Intends to Finance the Acquisition of Wilson Through Cash on Hand; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION’S ALXN1210 DIDN’T ACHIEVE SUPERIORITY; 26/04/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals Sees FY EPS $4.35-EPS $4.75; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – PHASE 3 SWITCH STUDY ALSO DEMONSTRATED NON-INFERIORITY ON ALL FOUR KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS

