Orbimed Advisors Has Cut Its Position in Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) by $27.32 Million as Market Value Declined; Consolidated Edison (ED) Holder Mathes Company Has Trimmed Its Position as Stock Value Declined

Orbimed Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Puma Biotechnology Inc (PBYI) by 27.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 718,883 shares as the company’s stock declined 69.24% . The hedge fund held 1.88 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.93M, down from 2.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orbimed Advisors Llc who had been investing in Puma Biotechnology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $420.04M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $10.7. About 765,800 shares traded. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE:PBYI) has declined 79.98% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 79.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PBYI News: 15/05/2018 – Venbio Select Advisor Buys 2.2% Position in Puma Biotechnology; 16/03/2018 – Puma Energy hits record sales volume in 2017; 12/04/2018 – PUMA SE SEES FY EBIT EU310M TO EU330M, SAW EU305M TO EU325M; 25/04/2018 – PUMA SE PUMG.DE : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 525 FROM EUR 515; 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS’S AFINITOR GETS FDA OK FOR TSC PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 06/03/2018 – AeroVironment: Contract for Puma AE With Mantis i45 Is Its Largest-Ever International Pact; 12/04/2018 – Puma Presents ‘World’s Fastest Annual Report’ at AGM; 15/05/2018 – AmericnStatesman: Trae Young being courted by Nike, Adidas, Under Armour and….Puma?; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to; 04/05/2018 – PUMA SAYS IT HAS NOT VIOLATED NIKE’S PATENTS

Mathes Company Inc decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison (ED) by 32.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mathes Company Inc sold 4,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 8,400 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $712,000, down from 12,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mathes Company Inc who had been investing in Consolidated Edison for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $89.03. About 1.16M shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON, RECOMMENDS HOLDER REJECTION OF MINI-TENDER; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Rev $3.36B; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.26 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – CON EDISON IS NOT ASSOCIATED WITH TRC CAPITAL, ITS MINI-TENDER OFFER OR MINI-TENDER OFFER DOCUMENTATION; 16/04/2018 – GridBright Helps Con Edison Reduce Subway Delays Caused by Power Outages; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $3,364 MLN VS $3,228 MLN; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Consolidated Edison Co Of NY’s Sr Unsec Dbntrs ‘A-‘; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – FOR 2018, CONFIRMS ITS PREVIOUS FORECAST OF ADJUSTED EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $4.15 TO $4.35 PER SHARE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold ED shares while 196 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 185.66 million shares or 1.06% less from 187.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coastline Trust holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 9,515 shares. 5,500 were reported by Farr Miller & Washington Ltd Liability Dc. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Co has 10,971 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Aviva Plc holds 117,795 shares. 427,459 are held by Amf Pensionsforsakring. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 5,307 shares. Raymond James Trust Na reported 0.08% stake. Covington Mgmt invested 0% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Daiwa Sb Invests Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Moreover, Ameriprise has 0.01% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 187,465 shares. Tiedemann Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 11,295 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Scotia Cap Incorporated has 0% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Motco holds 0% or 75 shares. Hl Svcs Ltd reported 6,221 shares stake. The Virginia-based Pettyjohn Wood & White has invested 0.08% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Mathes Company Inc, which manages about $240.09 million and $196.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Pfd Incm. (FPF) by 16,950 shares to 47,200 shares, valued at $1.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 31, 2019, it had 42 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $140,689 activity. Moore Elizabeth D bought 54 shares worth $4,569. Another trade for 51 shares valued at $4,315 was bought by Shukla Saumil P. Shares for $85 were bought by RESHESKE FRANCES on Sunday, March 31. Nadkarni Gurudatta D also bought $7,615 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares. Shares for $4,231 were bought by Sanchez Robert. The insider HOGLUND ROBERT N bought $2,353.

More notable recent Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Con Edison Announces Common Share Offering NYSE:ED – GlobeNewswire” on May 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “5 Utilities Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Many Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “5 Dividend Aristocrat Stocks to Buy Now as Rates Plunge to Record Lows – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Con Edison Reports 2019 Second Quarter Earnings NYSE:ED – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Orbimed Advisors Llc, which manages about $6.70 billion and $6.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 19,800 shares to 325,200 shares, valued at $93.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals In by 1.18M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.62M shares, and has risen its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.