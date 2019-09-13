Orbimed Advisors Has Cut Its Illumina (ILMN) Stake by $32.05 Million as Shares Declined; Tiedemann Wealth Management Has Raised Tc Pipelines LP (TCP) Stake by $583,860 as Stock Rose

Orbimed Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 38.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 87,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 140,200 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.62 million, down from 227,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orbimed Advisors Llc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $3.69 during the last trading session, reaching $301.21. About 1.02M shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 09/05/2018 – CAREDX IN LICENSE & COMMERCIALIZATION PACT WITH ILLUMINA; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Illumina Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Oncology lmmunotherapies; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA 1Q REV. $782M; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Made One-Time Payment to Illumina and Will Pay Royalties on Sales of Future Commercialized Products; 02/05/2018 – Illumina Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ILLUMINA ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS FOR BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S ONCOLOGY IMMUNOTHERAPIES; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB & ILLUMINA IN IMMUNOTHERAPY PACT; 24/04/2018 – Illumina Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.85; 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA – CO-DEVELOPMENT PARTNERSHIP WILL SEEK APPROVAL FOR VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 AS COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC FOR LOXO’S LAROTRECTINIB

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Tc Pipelines Lp (TCP) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc bought 15,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.86% . The institutional investor held 743,544 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.97M, up from 727,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Tc Pipelines Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.31% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $40.47. About 539,048 shares traded or 193.10% up from the average. TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) has risen 28.50% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.50% the S&P500. Some Historical TCP News: 02/04/2018 – TransCanada Places Final Section of 2017 NGTL Expansion Program into Service; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – TC PIPELINES, LP ATM PROGRAM IS NOT CURRENTLY BEING UTILIZED; 19/03/2018 – TC PIPELINES – DOES NOT SEE ANY MATERIAL IMPACTS TO NATURAL GAS PIPELINE COST OF SERVICE RATES TO TAKE EFFECT IN NEAR-TERM DUE TO NEW FERC ORDERS; 15/03/2018 TC PipeLines Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES 1Q EPS $1.32; 19/03/2018 – TC PipeLines, LP Provides Initial Response to FERC Orders; 19/04/2018 – DJ TC PipeLines LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TCP); 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES CUTS QUARTER DISTRIBUTION TO 65C/SHR FROM $1; 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines: Partnership Undertaking Complete Review of Strategic Options; 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines 1Q Net $102M

Analysts await Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 EPS, down 7.24% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.52 per share. ILMN’s profit will be $207.27M for 53.41 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by Illumina, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.44% EPS growth.

Orbimed Advisors Llc, which manages about $6.70 billion and $6.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Natera Inc by 2.15M shares to 3.22M shares, valued at $88.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 1,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 215,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 40 investors sold ILMN shares while 229 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 129.16 million shares or 24.32% less from 170.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35 billion and $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 18,605 shares to 846,071 shares, valued at $17.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 9,227 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,585 shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).