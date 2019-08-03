Orbimed Advisors Decreased Its Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Stake by $32.56 Million as Shares Declined; Algert Global Position In Repligen (RGEN) Was Raised

Orbimed Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) by 15.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 177,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 955,300 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $175.73 million, down from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orbimed Advisors Llc who had been investing in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $178.39. About 1.57 million shares traded or 35.97% up from the average. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has declined 4.47% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 16/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Vertex Securities for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX 1Q ADJ REV $638.9M, EST. $622.2M; 09/04/2018 – Mass. governor defends Vertex drug pricing, saying ‘innovation is expensive’; 01/05/2018 – L3 Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell Its Vertex Aerospace Business to Amer Industrial Partners; 19/03/2018 – VERTEX RESOURCE GROUP LTD – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.02; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX BEGINS PHASE 3 STUDIES OF VX-445, TEZACAFTOR & IVACAFTOR; 01/05/2018 – L3 Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell Its Vertex Aerospace Business for $540 Million in Cash; 30/05/2018 – CRISPR, VERTEX PROVIDE UPDATE ON FDA REVIEW OF CTX001 NDA; 04/05/2018 – Watchdog says Vertex cystic fibrosis drugs are not cost effective, but company calls analysis a ‘sham’; 04/04/2018 – Q-STATE BIOSCIENCES – UNDER TERMS OF DEAL, Q-STATE WILL ALSO RECEIVE ROYALTIES ON DRUG SALES

Algert Global Llc increased its stake in Repligen Corp (RGEN) by 22.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Algert Global Llc bought 5,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 43.41% . The hedge fund held 31,762 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88M, up from 25,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Algert Global Llc who had been investing in Repligen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.13% or $4.9 during the last trading session, reaching $90.61. About 1.49 million shares traded or 161.32% up from the average. Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) has risen 101.69% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 101.69% the S&P500. Some Historical RGEN News: 08/05/2018 – Repligen Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 73c; 08/05/2018 – Repligen 1Q Rev $44.8M; 17/05/2018 – Repligen to Participate in 15th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Repligen; 08/05/2018 – Repligen 1Q EPS 8c; 08/05/2018 – Repligen 1Q Adj EPS 17c; 08/05/2018 – REPLIGEN CORP RGEN.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.32 TO $0.36

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.69 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold RGEN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 39.77 million shares or 0.33% less from 39.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). Dana Inv Advisors Inc invested 0.09% in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). Eventide Asset Mngmt holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) for 110,000 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada owns 67,678 shares. Driehaus Capital Limited Liability holds 31,527 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 8,043 shares. D E Shaw & Com Incorporated owns 0.02% invested in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) for 263,971 shares. Neuberger Berman invested in 0% or 25,000 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag holds 0.01% or 206,015 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt Inc has invested 0.39% in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). Price T Rowe Associates Md owns 589,722 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. D L Carlson Inv Group Inc Incorporated stated it has 0.51% in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 164,242 shares stake. Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 27,700 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

Algert Global Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $175.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 5,478 shares to 2,467 shares, valued at $408,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 11,776 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,144 shares, and cut its stake in Chemocentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $33.10 million activity. $2.38 million worth of stock was sold by Sachdev Amit on Monday, February 4. 4,215 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) shares with value of $759,367 were sold by Silva Paul M. Another trade for 2,330 shares valued at $440,813 was sold by Parini Michael. On Monday, February 11 the insider LEIDEN JEFFREY M sold $20.08 million. Arbuckle Stuart A sold $3.41M worth of stock or 18,309 shares.

Orbimed Advisors Llc, which manages about $6.70 billion and $6.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 80,100 shares to 2.83 million shares, valued at $70.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Immunomedics Inc (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 4.17M shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.27 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.64, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold VRTX shares while 159 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 236.79 million shares or 1.21% less from 239.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Hl Fincl Serv Limited Liability Co reported 2,470 shares. Biondo Advsrs Ltd Co stated it has 2.54% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Meiji Yasuda Life Insur accumulated 5,210 shares. National Asset Management invested in 3,495 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 190 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Com has 0.09% invested in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Michigan-based Greenleaf Trust has invested 0.01% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab has invested 1.33% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Hanseatic Mngmt Svcs invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Reilly Advsrs Ltd invested in 0% or 43 shares. Castleark Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 26,830 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Mngmt invested in 0.59% or 40,511 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Comm has invested 0% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). World Asset Management stated it has 16,445 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings.

