Orbimed Advisors Decreased Its Illumina (ILMN) Position by $5.77 Million; Anglogold Ashanti LTD (AU) Holder Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Has Increased Holding by $6.64 Million

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (AU) by 2463.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd bought 510,788 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.10% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 531,520 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.96 million, up from 20,732 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.66B market cap company. The stock increased 3.93% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $18.5. About 2.50 million shares traded. AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) has risen 30.25% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical AU News: 29/03/2018 – ANGLOGOLD:MINERS PROPOSE LINKING SLIDING SCALE OF ROYALTY RATES; 11/05/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S SOLIDARITY TRADE UNION SEEKS ANNUAL WAGE HIKES IN GOLD SECTOR OF AT LEAST 10 PERCENT OVER THREE YEARS – DOCUMENT; 16/04/2018 – ANGLOGOLD PROVIDES UPDATE ON CO. LEADERSHIP CHANGE & CEO SEARCH; 16/04/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti Limited Anglogold Ashanti Provides Update On Company Leadership Change And Ceo Search; 03/05/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti Limited Working Group Statement: Settlement Of The Silicosis And Tb Class Action; 15/03/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti Limited Mining Industry Ready For Engagement With The Drc Government; 29/03/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti Limited Anglogold Ashanti Limited Issues Its 2017 Suite Of Annual Reports And A No Change Statement; 08/05/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LTD – FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE* REMAINS UNCHANGED; 14/05/2018 – Congo mining regulations committee completes work, miners say; 08/05/2018 – AngloGold Ashanti 1Q Gold Production Falls Slightly; Backs Guidance

Orbimed Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 7.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 18,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 227,300 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.62M, down from 245,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orbimed Advisors Llc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $302.9. About 1.12 million shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 13.78% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA – CO-DEVELOPMENT PARTNERSHIP WILL SEEK APPROVAL FOR VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 AS COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC FOR LOXO’S LAROTRECTINIB; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – EXPANDS ILLUMINA’S ONCOLOGY OFFERINGS FOR NEXTSEQ 550DX; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ILLUMINA ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS FOR BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S ONCOLOGY IMMUNOTHERAPIES; 15/05/2018 – ILLUMINA BUYS EDICO GENOME TO ACCELERATE GENOMIC DATA ANALYSIS; 02/05/2018 – Illumina to Webcast Upcoming Investor Conference Presentation; 23/03/2018 – Illumina Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA 1Q REV. $782M; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb, Illumina to Collaborate to Develop, Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for Bristol-Myers Squibb Oncology Immunotherapies; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX INC – ON MAY 4, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A LICENSE AND COMMERCIALIZATION AGREEMENT WITH ILLUMINA, INC – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Illumina Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.85

Orbimed Advisors Llc, which manages about $6.70B and $6.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 80,100 shares to 2.83 million shares, valued at $70.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Meiragtx Holdings Plc by 1.99M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.46M shares, and has risen its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Bank & Trust stated it has 0% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Cap Investors reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 0.12% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Private Asset Inc reported 16,514 shares. Highlander Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 175 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 94,360 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd reported 718 shares. Frontier Capital Management Limited Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 132,100 shares. Fiera Cap Corp owns 5,496 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 233,241 were reported by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt. Tarbox Family Office Inc has invested 0.1% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Invesco Limited reported 2.63 million shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Greenleaf Tru reported 0.03% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Eulav Asset Management owns 29,800 shares.

Analysts await Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $1.40 EPS, down 2.10% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.43 per share. ILMN’s profit will be $205.80 million for 54.09 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.60 actual EPS reported by Illumina, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 selling transactions for $3.41 million activity. On Friday, February 1 deSouza Francis A sold $848,854 worth of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) or 3,000 shares. 3,300 shares were sold by FLATLEY JAY T, worth $969,078 on Tuesday, February 12. Dadswell Charles also sold $34,734 worth of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) on Friday, February 1.

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $2.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tri Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) by 45,847 shares to 11,123 shares, valued at $141,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Innoviva Inc (Prn) by 3.59M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.00M shares, and cut its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH).