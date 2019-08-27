Orbimed Advisors Decreased Its Holding in Illumina (ILMN) by $5.77 Million as Stock Declined; Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Shares Rose While Crescent Park Management LP Cut Its Holding by $18.06 Million

Crescent Park Management Lp decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 31.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp sold 73,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 157,301 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.79 million, down from 230,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $293.99. About 63,539 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $7.55 AND $7.85; 25/05/2018 – FLEETCOR INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. – FLT; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR 1Q REV. $585.5M, EST. $599.5M; 22/03/2018 – FleetCor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – FleetCor Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES INCLUDING ADOPTION OF ASC 606, BETWEEN $2,390 MLN AND $2,450 MLN; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor 1Q Net $174.9M; 21/03/2018 – Uber Freight Partners with FLEETCOR to Bring Savings to Its Carriers and Their Drivers; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – COMPANY FROZE CERTAIN GIFT CARD INFORMATION AND IS WORKING WITH MERCHANT CUSTOMERS TO LIMIT IMPACT OF UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS; 03/05/2018 – Fleetcor reports unauthorized access to some of its systems

Orbimed Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 7.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 18,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 227,300 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.62 million, down from 245,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orbimed Advisors Llc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $4.79 during the last trading session, reaching $287.07. About 184,739 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold FLT shares while 152 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 78.66 million shares or 2.56% less from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Mcclain holds 0% or 50 shares in its portfolio. Montag Caldwell Limited Liability Com owns 2.89% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 224,464 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 31,279 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.06% or 4,500 shares. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement has 0.09% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 3,754 shares. Advisory Research Inc reported 2,550 shares. Horizon Invests Ltd Liability Co stated it has 1,024 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Menta Capital Llc holds 0.51% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) or 4,729 shares. Utah Retirement holds 0.08% or 16,089 shares in its portfolio. Capital Of America Incorporated accumulated 72,224 shares. Macquarie Limited reported 0% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Citadel Advsr Ltd Com accumulated 21,964 shares or 0% of the stock. Raymond James Fincl Advisors has 0% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). 849,840 were reported by Fincl Bank Of Mellon. Crestwood Lp stated it has 54,000 shares or 7.54% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corporation accumulated 6.16 million shares or 0.15% of the stock. Ashfield Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has 36,224 shares. Moreover, Cookson Peirce And has 1.84% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). 700 are owned by Pictet & Cie (Europe). The Massachusetts-based Boston Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.19% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Cetera Advisor Netwr Lc reported 1,893 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Mackay Shields Lc accumulated 42.66 million shares or 0.5% of the stock. Wafra, a New York-based fund reported 33,712 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa) stated it has 0.08% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Ameriprise Finance Inc holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 1.37 million shares. Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0.16% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Pinnacle Financial Ptnrs accumulated 1,133 shares. Stephens Ar stated it has 2,850 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase And Communication reported 0.16% stake. Victory Cap reported 151,108 shares.