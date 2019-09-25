Orbimed Advisors Continues to Hold Holding in Prothena Plc (PRTA); Black Creek Investment Management Cut Stake in Woodward (WWD) by $94.56 Million as Share Value Rose

Black Creek Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Woodward Inc (WWD) by 98.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc sold 836,857 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 13,500 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.53M, down from 850,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Woodward Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $109.92. About 228,097 shares traded. Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) has risen 38.49% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WWD News: 09/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce to Sell L’Orange to Woodward for EUR700 Mln; 09/04/2018 – Woodward Records Anticipated Charges Related to Duarte Relocation; 07/05/2018 – Aviation Capital Group Announces Todd Woodward to Transfer to Pacific Life; 09/04/2018 – Woodward, Rolls-Royce Boards Have Approved L’Orange Deal; 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD INC SEES FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE ARE EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $3.60 AND $3.80; 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD INC WWD.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.00 TO $3.20; 16/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: M-1 (Woodward Avenue) repairs planned between 14 Mile Road and Quarton Road; 23/04/2018 – Woodward Inc Sees FY18 EPS $3-EPS $3.20; 16/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: M-1 (Woodward Avenue) repairs planned between 14 Mile Road and Quarton Road; 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD 2Q ADJ EPS 82C, EST. 80C

Orbimed Advisors Llc increased its stake in Prothena Corp Plc (PRTA) by 25.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 630,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.42% . The hedge fund held 3.07 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.40M, up from 2.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orbimed Advisors Llc who had been investing in Prothena Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $323.56M market cap company. It closed at $8.11 lastly. It is down 36.28% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PRTA News: 08/05/2018 – Prothena 1Q Loss $48.7M; 24/05/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC – FOLLOWING REORGANIZATION AND TRANSITION OF CERTAIN EMPLOYEES, EXPECTS ITS WORKFORCE TO BE ABOUT 63 POSITIONS; 20/03/2018 – Prothena to Get $100 Million Upfront Payment and $50 Million Equity Investment by Celgene; 24/05/2018 – PROTHENA – ESTIMATED 2018 NET LOSS INCLUDES $80 TO $85 MLN OF OPERATING EXPENSES ASSOCIATED WITH NEOD001 AND REORGANIZATION; 24/05/2018 – PROTHENA REVISING FY ’18 FINL GUIDANCE; 24/05/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC – FOLLOWING REORGANIZATION EXPECTS ITS WORKFORCE TO BE APPROXIMATELY 63 POSITIONS; 23/04/2018 – With Woodford & $PRTA behind us, tomorrow we’ll debunk another supposedly legendary money manager who has bought up 25%+ of a lousy company and made it his biggest position. He’s less into bad drugs, more into bad land; 23/04/2018 – Prothena Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Prothena: Phase 2B PRONTO Study Did Not Meet Its Primary or Secondary Endpoints; 24/05/2018 – PROTHENA – REORGANIZATION INCLUDES ONGOING CLINICAL-STAGE PROGRAMS FOR PRX002/RG7935, PROPRIETARY PROGRAM PRX004 DISCOVERY-STAGE PIPELINE

Orbimed Advisors Llc, which manages about $6.70 billion and $6.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (TKPYY) by 250,000 shares to 750,000 shares, valued at $13.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Audentes Therapeutics Inc by 101,931 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.71 million shares, and cut its stake in Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.97 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 16 investors sold PRTA shares while 19 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 29.02 million shares or 6.68% more from 27.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0% of its portfolio in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) for 241,218 shares. Quantbot Lp reported 5,400 shares. 55,803 were reported by Products Ltd Liability Com. Campbell & Inv Adviser Ltd has 20,300 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Moreover, Fmr Lc has 0.01% invested in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA). Susquehanna Grp Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA). Daiwa Securities Group Incorporated holds 212 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) for 25,691 shares. 37,438 are held by Ajo Lp. Financial Architects Incorporated reported 8 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA). Prudential Finance has 0% invested in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA). Invesco Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA). 61,519 are held by California State Teachers Retirement System. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) for 7,172 shares.

Analysts await Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.29 EPS, down 7.19% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.39 per share. WWD’s profit will be $79.32 million for 21.30 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Woodward, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.77% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 18 investors sold WWD shares while 99 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 43.13 million shares or 3.48% less from 44.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Caprock Group owns 2,671 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 61,776 were reported by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability stated it has 16,037 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Terril Brothers has 68,974 shares for 2.49% of their portfolio. Zacks holds 0.23% or 100,086 shares in its portfolio. Stephens Ar, Arkansas-based fund reported 2,261 shares. Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp has invested 0.02% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). 6,036 were reported by Montag A Associate Incorporated. First Foundation Advisors holds 6,001 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al holds 0.09% or 101,438 shares in its portfolio. M&T National Bank & Trust Corp stated it has 13,612 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Limited Company has 0.02% invested in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) for 19,463 shares. Gideon Capital Advsr Incorporated holds 1,816 shares. Profund Advisors Lc owns 0.03% invested in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) for 5,494 shares. 16,377 were accumulated by Citigroup Inc.