Orbimed Advisors Boosted Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Holding by $5.64 Million; Shares Rose; Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Share Value Rose While Nli International Increased by $3.05 Million Its Holding

Nli International Inc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 28.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nli International Inc bought 29,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 133,440 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.88M, up from 104,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nli International Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $299.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $119.69. About 3.06 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Orbimed Advisors Llc increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) by 6.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 47,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.76% . The hedge fund held 828,400 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.74 million, up from 781,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orbimed Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.53% or $6.63 during the last trading session, reaching $94.87. About 5.20 million shares traded or 270.37% up from the average. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 03/05/2018 – Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Partnership with Myonexus Therapeutics for the Advancement of Multiple Gene Therapy Programs Aimed at Treating Distinct Forms of Limb-Girdle Muscular Dystrophies; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients With Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA Combination Trials; 16/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda boosts response in hard-to-treat lung cancer; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Monotherapy Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 Study; 16/05/2018 – Merck:Evidence Continues to Support the Role of KEYTRUDA as a Foundational Treatment for Many Types of Cancer; 12/03/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS REPORTS PLAN TO SUBMIT A NDA (NDA) FOR ACC; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – BASED ON AN INTERIM ANALYSIS TREATMENT WITH KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WITH CHEMOTHERAPY RESULTED IN LONGER OS & PFS THAN CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA GETS EXCLUSIVE OPTION TO BUY MYONEXUS; 03/05/2018 – Sarepta Therapeutics Granted Exclusive Option to Acquire Myonexus

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $2.16 million activity. 1,300 shares valued at $159,250 were bought by Barry Richard on Monday, August 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold SRPT shares while 88 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 74.26 million shares or 13.02% more from 65.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Eck reported 125,235 shares. Creative Planning invested in 129,690 shares. Utah Retirement Sys owns 12,496 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Lc reported 1,257 shares. American Intll holds 1,550 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Comerica Comml Bank has invested 0.02% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Qs Limited Liability Corporation owns 1,876 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oak Ridge Invs Limited Liability Corp reported 41,649 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 3,934 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pnc Services Group Incorporated Inc accumulated 0.01% or 67,215 shares. Utd Automobile Association has 0% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 11,215 shares. 17 were reported by Howe Rusling. Tocqueville Asset Ltd Partnership holds 0.14% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) or 87,655 shares. Swiss Bancorp stated it has 122,100 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Polar Capital Llp reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Orbimed Advisors Llc, which manages about $6.70B and $6.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zai Lab Ltd by 352,220 shares to 1.40M shares, valued at $41.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc by 141,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 787,300 shares, and cut its stake in Avrobio Inc.

Nli International Inc, which manages about $9.21 billion and $1.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 19,150 shares to 100,970 shares, valued at $5.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 32,220 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,860 shares, and cut its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

