Orbimed Advisors Boosted Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Position by $47.64 Million; Stock Rose; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Value Declined, Comerica Bank Trimmed Its Stake by $7.01 Million

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comerica Bank sold 3,796 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 85,825 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $158.55M, down from 89,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comerica Bank who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $883.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $21.15 during the last trading session, reaching $1797.44. About 1.79 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Amazon is estimated to post first-quarter profit of $1.26 per share, down from the $1.48 per share reported a year ago, according to a Thomson Reuters consensus estimate; 15/05/2018 – Verizon Selects AWS as its Preferred Public Cloud Provider; 25/04/2018 – Outgoing Kohl’s CEO Kevin Mansell’s efforts, like partnering with Amazon and opening smaller locations in more urban metros, are helping drive new shoppers to the retailer; 27/05/2018 – 50 books that inspire Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and other tech titans; 20/04/2018 – Reckitt takes hit from stumbling Scholl and price pressure; 07/03/2018 – Amazon is making another move in its courtship of lower-income shoppers. Customers on Medicaid can get Amazon Prime for $5.99 a month, or $7 less than the new regular monthly fee of $12.99; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: As Mass. woos Amazon, governor acknowledges company will have an uphill battle in health care; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-GRAPHIC-Hold the iPhone! Amazon primed to be larger than Apple; 07/03/2018 – International Products Group names veteran Amazon, Walmart buyer Jeff Fernandez Executive Vice President; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: EXPANDING PRODUCT OFFERINGS ON AMAZON PILOT

Orbimed Advisors Llc increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 53.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 249,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The hedge fund held 715,000 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.80M, up from 465,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orbimed Advisors Llc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $3.02 during the last trading session, reaching $218.82. About 222,045 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500.

Comerica Bank, which manages about $12.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Travelers Cos Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 5,211 shares to 96,940 shares, valued at $13.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.26 billion for 97.69 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Orbimed Advisors Llc, which manages about $6.70 billion and $6.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp New by 230,100 shares to 252,600 shares, valued at $40.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

