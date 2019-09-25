ORBCOMM Inc. (ORBC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) and Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO). The two are both Diversified Communication Services companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ORBCOMM Inc. 7 1.45 N/A -0.28 0.00 Telecom Argentina S.A. 14 0.00 N/A 0.28 59.51

In table 1 we can see ORBCOMM Inc. and Telecom Argentina S.A.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has ORBCOMM Inc. and Telecom Argentina S.A.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ORBCOMM Inc. 0.00% -8.4% -3.6% Telecom Argentina S.A. 0.00% 3.6% 2%

Volatility and Risk

ORBCOMM Inc. has a 1.02 beta, while its volatility is 2.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Telecom Argentina S.A. has a 0.71 beta which is 29.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ORBCOMM Inc. is 2.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.1. The Current Ratio of rival Telecom Argentina S.A. is 0.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.6. ORBCOMM Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Telecom Argentina S.A.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for ORBCOMM Inc. and Telecom Argentina S.A.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ORBCOMM Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Telecom Argentina S.A. 1 0 0 1.00

Competitively the average target price of Telecom Argentina S.A. is $15, which is potential 60.43% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ORBCOMM Inc. and Telecom Argentina S.A. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 91.9% and 11.3%. 0.9% are ORBCOMM Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 59% of Telecom Argentina S.A. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ORBCOMM Inc. -26.75% -19.06% -22.79% -27.3% -38.45% -29.06% Telecom Argentina S.A. -1.92% -4.63% 27.93% 3.81% -15.37% 8.61%

For the past year ORBCOMM Inc. has -29.06% weaker performance while Telecom Argentina S.A. has 8.61% stronger performance.

Summary

Telecom Argentina S.A. beats on 7 of the 9 factors ORBCOMM Inc.

ORBCOMM Inc. provides machine-to-machine and Internet of things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It offers solutions, including network connectivity, device management, and Web reporting applications that enable businesses and government agencies to track, monitor, and control and communicate with fixed and mobile assets. The company also provides satellite automatic identification service data services for vessel navigation and to enhance maritime safety using various network platforms, including its own constellation of low-Earth orbit satellites, and accompanying ground infrastructure to government and commercial customers. In addition, it offers satellite based customer solutions through service agreement with various mobile satellite providers, as well as terrestrial-based cellular network services through reseller agreements with various cellular wireless providers, and two-way Inmarsat satellite network to provide higher bandwidth. The company markets and sells its products and services directly to original equipment manufacturers, government customers, and end-users, as well as through value-added resellers, international value-added resellers, international licensees, country representatives, and solution providers. It has a strategic alliance with Inmarsat plc. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rochelle Park, New Jersey.