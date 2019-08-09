ORBCOMM Inc. (ORBC) Reaches $5.19 After 8.00% Down Move; 0 Bullish Analysts Covering Windstream Holdings, Inc. (WIN)

Among 3 analysts covering Windstream Holdings (NASDAQ:WIN), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Windstream Holdings had 6 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold” on Tuesday, February 19. The rating was downgraded by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, February 19 to “Market Perform”. Citigroup maintained Windstream Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIN) rating on Thursday, February 21. Citigroup has “Sell” rating and $0.5 target. See Windstream Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIN) latest ratings:

27/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

26/02/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Underperform Downgrade

21/02/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Sell New Target: $0.5 Maintain

19/02/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $5 Maintain

19/02/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

19/02/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $8 New Target: $1 Downgrade

The stock of ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.24% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $5.19. About 438,566 shares traded. ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) has declined 38.45% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ORBC News: 02/05/2018 – ORBCOMM Names Aly Bonilla as Vice President of Investor Relations; 06/04/2018 – ORBCOMM Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 25/04/2018 – ORBCOMM and Maerospace Extend AIS Contract with Government of Canada; 25/04/2018 – ORBCOMM INC – THROUGH UNIT SKYWAVE, ORBCOMM WILL PROVIDE SATELLITE AUTOMATIC IDENTIFICATION SYSTEM DATA; 03/05/2018 – ORBCOMM 1Q BASIC LOSS/SHR 13C; 19/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Skyworks Solutions, Warrior Met Coal, ORBCOMM, SiteOne Landscape Supply, HRG Group; 03/05/2018 – ORBCOMM 1Q Rev $68M; 25/04/2018 – ORBCOMM & MAEROSPACE EXTEND AIS CONTRACT WITH CANADA GOVERNMENT; 21/04/2018 – DJ ORBCOMM Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORBC); 03/05/2018 – ORBCOMM 1Q BASIC LOSS/SHR 13C, EST. LOSS/SHR 11CThe move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $413.92 million company. It was reported on Aug, 9 by Barchart.com. We have $4.77 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:ORBC worth $33.11M less.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold ORBCOMM Inc. shares while 33 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 54.34 million shares or 0.16% more from 54.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Inc has invested 0% in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC). 33,898 are held by Pnc Financial Serv Group. Gabelli Funds Limited reported 56,000 shares. Art Advsr Llc holds 35,409 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Suntrust Banks has invested 0% of its portfolio in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC). State Common Retirement Fund invested in 168,921 shares. Moreover, Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Co has 0% invested in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) for 10,389 shares. Ingalls Snyder Limited, New York-based fund reported 765,492 shares. Pdts Prns Lc accumulated 186,617 shares. Northern Corporation reported 1.11M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Goodman Fincl Corporation has 658,864 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0% of its portfolio in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) for 112,033 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 63,306 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Axa holds 0.01% or 521,929 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 21,805 shares.

ORBCOMM Inc. provides machine-to-machine and Internet of things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $413.92 million. It offers solutions, including network connectivity, device management, and Web reporting applications that enable businesses and government agencies to track, monitor, and control and communicate with fixed and mobile assets. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides satellite automatic identification service data services for vessel navigation and to enhance maritime safety using various network platforms, including its own constellation of low-Earth orbit satellites, and accompanying ground infrastructure to government and commercial customers.

Windstream Holdings, Inc. provides network communications and technology solutions in the United States. The company has market cap of $. The Company’s ILEC Consumer and Small Business segment offers consumer services, including high-speed Internet access; Internet security services; online backup services; basic local telephone services and long-distance services, as well as call waiting, caller identification, call forwarding, and other services; and video services, as well as owns and operates cable television franchises, and sells and leases equipment to support its consumer high-speed Internet and voice services. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides services for small business comprising high-speed Internet access, online backup solution, remote tech help services, Web and audio conferencing services, managed Web design services, Web and e-mail hosting services, and fax-to-e-mail services, as well as voice services.