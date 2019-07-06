ORBCOMM Inc. (ORBC) EPS Estimated At $-0.08; Enstar Group LTD Has 1.43 Sentiment

Analysts expect ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) to report $-0.08 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 11.11% from last quarter’s $-0.09 EPS. After having $-0.07 EPS previously, ORBCOMM Inc.’s analysts see 14.29% EPS growth. The stock increased 5.23% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $7.85. About 3.90M shares traded or 411.03% up from the average. ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) has declined 22.53% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORBC News: 13/04/2018 – ORBCOMM FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 22/05/2018 – ORBCOMM INC – ROBERT COSTANTINI HAS RESIGNED FROM HIS POSITION AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 05/04/2018 – ORBCOMM 1Q PRELIM TOTAL REV. $66M-$69M; 19/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Skyworks Solutions, Warrior Met Coal, ORBCOMM, SiteOne Landscape Supply, HRG Group; 03/05/2018 – ORBCOMM 1Q REV. $68.0M; 22/05/2018 – ORBCOMM SAYS CONSTANTINE ‘DEAN’ MILCOS APPOINTED AS INTERIM CFO EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – ORBCOMM INC – GOVERNMENT OF CANADA EXERCISED OPTION FOR ANOTHER YEAR ON CONTRACT THROUGH ORBCOMM’S CANADIAN PARTNER MAEROSPACE; 07/03/2018 Orbcomm Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – ORBCOMM 1Q BASIC LOSS/SHR 13C; 21/04/2018 – DJ ORBCOMM Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORBC)

Enstar Group LTD (ESGR) investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.02, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 66 hedge funds increased or started new holdings, while 46 sold and decreased positions in Enstar Group LTD. The hedge funds in our database now own: 12.76 million shares, down from 13.26 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Enstar Group LTD in top ten holdings was flat from 4 to 4 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 35 Increased: 52 New Position: 14.

ORBCOMM Inc. provides machine-to-machine and Internet of things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $625.45 million. It offers solutions, including network connectivity, device management, and Web reporting applications that enable businesses and government agencies to track, monitor, and control and communicate with fixed and mobile assets. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides satellite automatic identification service data services for vessel navigation and to enhance maritime safety using various network platforms, including its own constellation of low-Earth orbit satellites, and accompanying ground infrastructure to government and commercial customers.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold ORBCOMM Inc. shares while 33 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 54.34 million shares or 0.16% more from 54.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. The company has market cap of $3.78 billion. It operates in four divisions: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, StarStone, and Life and Annuities. It has a 15.88 P/E ratio. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. holds 8.74% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited for 1.20 million shares. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. owns 36,931 shares or 8.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Nfc Investments Llc has 5.41% invested in the company for 105,399 shares. The New York-based Beck Mack & Oliver Llc has invested 4.49% in the stock. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc., a California-based fund reported 75,231 shares.

The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $177.45. About 53,844 shares traded or 1.06% up from the average. Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) has declined 14.35% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500.