ORBCOMM Inc. (ORBC) EPS Estimated At $-0.08; Alpha & Omega Semiconductor LTD Has 0.76 Sentiment

Analysts expect ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) to report $-0.08 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 11.11% from last quarter's $-0.09 EPS. After having $-0.07 EPS previously, ORBCOMM Inc.'s analysts see 14.29% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.02. About 428,901 shares traded. ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) has declined 22.53% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500.

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor LTD (AOSL) investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.16, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 29 funds increased and started new holdings, while 38 reduced and sold holdings in Alpha & Omega Semiconductor LTD. The funds in our database now own: 15.21 million shares, down from 15.35 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Alpha & Omega Semiconductor LTD in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 30 Increased: 16 New Position: 13.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and supplies a portfolio of power semiconductors for consumer, computing, communications, and industrial markets primarily in the United States, Hong Kong, Macau, China, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, and Germany. The company has market cap of $223.00 million. It offers various power discrete products, including low, medium, and high voltage power metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors ; and SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharges, protected MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors, which are used for routing current and switching voltages in power control circuits. It has a 918 P/E ratio. The firm also provides power IC products comprising devices that are used for power management and power delivery; and analog power devices that are used for circuit protection and signal switching.

More notable recent Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Have Insiders Been Buying Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Shares? – Yahoo Finance" on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Is Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (AOSL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance" published on June 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Semis – Seeking Alpha" on July 06, 2019.

Analysts await Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.06 EPS, down 68.42% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.19 per share. AOSL’s profit will be $1.46 million for 38.25 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% negative EPS growth.

Gagnon Advisors Llc holds 3.48% of its portfolio in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited for 528,784 shares. Gagnon Securities Llc owns 774,623 shares or 1.94% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Globeflex Capital L P has 0.15% invested in the company for 61,560 shares. The Minnesota-based Foundry Partners Llc has invested 0.14% in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 376,149 shares.

The stock increased 1.10% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.18. About 44,486 shares traded. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL) has declined 33.22% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.65% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold ORBCOMM Inc. shares while 33 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 54.34 million shares or 0.16% more from 54.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

ORBCOMM Inc. provides machine-to-machine and Internet of things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $638.20 million. It offers solutions, including network connectivity, device management, and Web reporting applications that enable businesses and government agencies to track, monitor, and control and communicate with fixed and mobile assets. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides satellite automatic identification service data services for vessel navigation and to enhance maritime safety using various network platforms, including its own constellation of low-Earth orbit satellites, and accompanying ground infrastructure to government and commercial customers.