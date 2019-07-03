ORBCOMM Inc. (ORBC) Analysts See $-0.08 EPS; Coty Inc. (COTY) Covered By 1 Bulls

Among 4 analysts covering Coty (NYSE:COTY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Coty had 9 analyst reports since January 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Wells Fargo. JP Morgan upgraded Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) rating on Friday, January 4. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $7 target. On Tuesday, July 2 the stock rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Neutral”. Citigroup downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, April 2 report. See Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) latest ratings:

ORBCOMM Inc. provides machine-to-machine and Internet of things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $594.38 million. It offers solutions, including network connectivity, device management, and Web reporting applications that enable businesses and government agencies to track, monitor, and control and communicate with fixed and mobile assets. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides satellite automatic identification service data services for vessel navigation and to enhance maritime safety using various network platforms, including its own constellation of low-Earth orbit satellites, and accompanying ground infrastructure to government and commercial customers.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold ORBCOMM Inc. shares while 33 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 54.34 million shares or 0.16% more from 54.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adage Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Co holds 7.86M shares. Teton reported 0.35% stake. Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated has 0% invested in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) for 15,359 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Liability invested 0% in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC). Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp holds 3.84 million shares. Lyon Street Lc, California-based fund reported 97,145 shares. Penn Capital Management Com Inc stated it has 292,865 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Vanguard Grp Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) for 3.96M shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 0.01% of its portfolio in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC). New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 4,798 shares. Federated Invsts Pa invested in 0.01% or 785,471 shares. Family Mgmt owns 11,651 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Griffin Asset Mngmt stated it has 338,600 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Fmr Ltd Llc reported 1.04 million shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.54, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 40 investors sold Coty Inc. shares while 104 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 542.20 million shares or 11.59% more from 485.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 0% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) or 4,359 shares. Lpl Ltd stated it has 0% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Summit Securities Group Inc Limited Liability invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 129,889 shares stake. Moody Commercial Bank Trust Division reported 3,855 shares. Geode Capital Ltd Liability owns 6.47 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Daiwa Group holds 0% or 19,235 shares. 87,921 were accumulated by Utah Retirement System. Pnc Fincl Group Inc invested 0% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Symons Capital has 3.41% invested in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 0.01% invested in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) for 101,083 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Hldgs owns 11,277 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Zeke Capital Advsrs Limited holds 0.02% or 21,587 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association owns 831,551 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

Since May 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $12.40 million activity. Another trade for 959,760 shares valued at $12.40 million was bought by HARF PETER.

Coty Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes, markets, sells, and distributes beauty products worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.85 billion. It operates in three divisions: Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. It currently has negative earnings. The Consumer Beauty segment offers color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care products, and mass fragrances primarily through hypermarkets, supermarkets, drug stores and pharmacies, mid-tier department stores, and traditional food and drug retailers, as well as own branded e-commerce and direct to consumer Websites.