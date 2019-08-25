OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) and Sensus Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Comparing side by side

OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) and Sensus Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) compete against each other in the Medical Instruments & Supplies sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OraSure Technologies Inc. 9 2.53 N/A 0.02 347.92 Sensus Healthcare Inc. 6 3.91 N/A -0.20 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for OraSure Technologies Inc. and Sensus Healthcare Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows OraSure Technologies Inc. and Sensus Healthcare Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OraSure Technologies Inc. 0.00% 7% 6.3% Sensus Healthcare Inc. 0.00% -13.3% -10.1%

Liquidity

7.5 and 6.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of OraSure Technologies Inc. Its rival Sensus Healthcare Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.1 and 5.8 respectively. OraSure Technologies Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Sensus Healthcare Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both OraSure Technologies Inc. and Sensus Healthcare Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 90.3% and 11.3% respectively. About 1.3% of OraSure Technologies Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% are Sensus Healthcare Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OraSure Technologies Inc. -4.35% -11.73% -13.38% -33.84% -49.64% -28.51% Sensus Healthcare Inc. -2.35% -11.68% -19.77% -32.84% -26.83% -32.66%

For the past year OraSure Technologies Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Sensus Healthcare Inc.

Summary

OraSure Technologies Inc. beats Sensus Healthcare Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

OraSure Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests. Its principal products include OraQuick ADVANCE HIV-1/2, OraQuick HIVÂ–1/2, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick Ebola, OraQuick Zika, OraSure QuickFlu rapid flu A&B test, OraSure, Oragene DX, Oragene DNA, Oragene RNA, ORAcollect, OMNIgene DISCOVER, Performagene LIVESTOCK and Oragene ANIMAL, OMNIgene GUT, OMNIgene SPUTUM, PrepIT MAX, OMNIgene VAGINAL, OMNIgene ORAL, PrepIT, Intercept, MICRO-PLATE DOA assays, Intercept i2, homogeneous DOA assays, and professional and over-the-counter cryosurgical systems. In addition, the company offers oral fluid collection devices to collect, stabilize, transport, and store samples of genetic material for molecular testing in the consumer genetic, clinical genetic, pharmacogenomics, personalized medicine, microbiome and animal genetics, and academic research markets. Further, it provides medical devices for the removal of benign skin lesions by cryosurgery or freezing; immunoassay tests and reagents for insurance risk assessment, substance abuse testing, and forensic toxicology applications; an oral fluid Western blot HIV-1 confirmatory test for confirming positive HIV-1 test; and Q.E.D. rapid point-of-care saliva alcohol test. The company markets its products to clinical laboratories, hospitals, clinics, community-based organizations, public health organizations, distributors, government agencies, physiciansÂ’ offices, commercial and industrial entities, retail pharmacies, mass merchandisers, and consumers. OraSure Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameter. The company also provides Sentinel service program, which offers its customers protection for their SRT-100 and SRT-100 Vision systems. In addition, it sells disposable lead shielding replacements; and disposable radiation safety items, such as aprons, eye shields, and disposable applicator tips, which are used to treat various sized lesions and various areas of the body. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.