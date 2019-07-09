OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) and Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:APYX) Comparing side by side

OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) and Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:APYX) have been rivals in the Medical Instruments & Supplies for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OraSure Technologies Inc. 10 3.32 N/A 0.61 14.56 Apyx Medical Corporation 7 12.42 N/A -0.29 0.00

In table 1 we can see OraSure Technologies Inc. and Apyx Medical Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us OraSure Technologies Inc. and Apyx Medical Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OraSure Technologies Inc. 0.00% 7.5% 6.8% Apyx Medical Corporation 0.00% 120.7% 99.5%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.19 beta means OraSure Technologies Inc.’s volatility is 19.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Apyx Medical Corporation’s 90.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.1 beta.

Liquidity

OraSure Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.8 and 7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Apyx Medical Corporation are 11.6 and 10.9 respectively. Apyx Medical Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to OraSure Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for OraSure Technologies Inc. and Apyx Medical Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OraSure Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Apyx Medical Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Apyx Medical Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $8 consensus target price and a 14.29% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

OraSure Technologies Inc. and Apyx Medical Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 90.9% and 42.7%. Insiders owned 1% of OraSure Technologies Inc. shares. Comparatively, Apyx Medical Corporation has 12.77% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OraSure Technologies Inc. -9.03% -12% -22.19% -31.82% -43.97% -24.06% Apyx Medical Corporation 1.22% 53.99% -30.41% -12.93% 58.63% -10.65%

For the past year OraSure Technologies Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Apyx Medical Corporation.

Summary

Apyx Medical Corporation beats OraSure Technologies Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

OraSure Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests. Its principal products include OraQuick ADVANCE HIV-1/2, OraQuick HIVÂ–1/2, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick Ebola, OraQuick Zika, OraSure QuickFlu rapid flu A&B test, OraSure, Oragene DX, Oragene DNA, Oragene RNA, ORAcollect, OMNIgene DISCOVER, Performagene LIVESTOCK and Oragene ANIMAL, OMNIgene GUT, OMNIgene SPUTUM, PrepIT MAX, OMNIgene VAGINAL, OMNIgene ORAL, PrepIT, Intercept, MICRO-PLATE DOA assays, Intercept i2, homogeneous DOA assays, and professional and over-the-counter cryosurgical systems. In addition, the company offers oral fluid collection devices to collect, stabilize, transport, and store samples of genetic material for molecular testing in the consumer genetic, clinical genetic, pharmacogenomics, personalized medicine, microbiome and animal genetics, and academic research markets. Further, it provides medical devices for the removal of benign skin lesions by cryosurgery or freezing; immunoassay tests and reagents for insurance risk assessment, substance abuse testing, and forensic toxicology applications; an oral fluid Western blot HIV-1 confirmatory test for confirming positive HIV-1 test; and Q.E.D. rapid point-of-care saliva alcohol test. The company markets its products to clinical laboratories, hospitals, clinics, community-based organizations, public health organizations, distributors, government agencies, physiciansÂ’ offices, commercial and industrial entities, retail pharmacies, mass merchandisers, and consumers. OraSure Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.