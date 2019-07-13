Orange Sa F Sponsored Adr 1 Ad (ORAN) Share Price Rose While Lesa Sroufe & Co Has Trimmed by $501,312 Its Position; Navellier & Associates Has Cut Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position as Market Value Rose

Lesa Sroufe & Co decreased its stake in Orange Sa F Sponsored Adr 1 Ad (ORAN) by 11.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lesa Sroufe & Co sold 31,332 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 245,889 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.01 million, down from 277,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co who had been investing in Orange Sa F Sponsored Adr 1 Ad for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $15.03. About 1.72M shares traded or 232.59% up from the average. Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) has declined 15.46% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ORAN News: 06/04/2018 – LAGARDERE LAGA.PA – LAGARDÈRE PLUS WINS GLOBAL REMIT TO CONSULT ON ORANGE’S SPORTS SPONSORSHIP STRATEGY; 27/03/2018 – ORANGE SKY GOLDEN HARVEST ENTERTAINMENT (HOLDINGS) LTD – FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE HK$2.24 BLN VS LOSS OF HK$59.1 MLN; 13/03/2018 – Orange Mobile-Money Take-Up in Central Africa May Double in 2018; 09/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce sells parts maker L’Orange to Woodward for 700 mln euros; 04/05/2018 – ORANGE BELGIUM LAUNCHES END-TO-END MOBILE IOT SERVICES; 03/05/2018 – SOUNDHOUND INC SAYS PARTICIPANTS IN FUNDING ROUND INCLUDE TENCENT HOLDINGS, DAIMLER AG, HYUNDAI MOTOR CO, ORANGE S.A; 07/05/2018 – Gulf Shores & Orange Beach Tourism Will Host 7th Annual “Ultimate Food Fight”; 05/04/2018 – ORANGE EGYPT FOR TELECOMMUNICATIONS – LOAN TO BE USED TO CONTINUE FUNDING OF REQUIRED CAPITAL EXPANDSION; 30/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Orange Unified School District, CA’s $188MM ULTGO Bonds ‘AAA’; Outlook Stable; 05/04/2018 – ORANGE EGYPT FOR TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAE – SIGNS EGP 7 BLN SYNDICATED LOAN WITH GROUP OF BANKS

Navellier & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 5.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Navellier & Associates Inc sold 207 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 3,660 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.52M, down from 3,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $982.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.93 during the last trading session, reaching $2011. About 2.51 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/05/2018 – Kroger Counters Amazon’s Grocery Offensive With Ocado Alliance; 10/04/2018 – Amazon Expands Grocery Delivery from Whole Foods Market to Los Angeles; 30/05/2018 – At the 2018 Code Conference in California, CEO Katrina Lake said the young clothing subscription company has never seriously discussed a buyout from Amazon; 22/05/2018 – A former ‘Shark Tank’ contestant wants to use Amazon’s Alexa to make interactive children’s books; 16/05/2018 – Health Purchase: Amazon is building a `health & wellness’ team within Alexa as it aims to upend healthcare; 25/04/2018 – Retailer Carrefour agrees purchasing deal with Systeme-U; 10/04/2018 – jason miller: Amazon to Partner With Mobile Operators to Grow Media Services Worldwide; 20/05/2018 – Inside Seattle’s Amazon Tax and Showdown Over Housing (Podcast); 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS PRIME-2 RATING TO AMAZON’S NEW COMMERCIAL PAPER; 22/05/2018 – ACLU: Police using Amazon’s facial recognition tool could pose a ‘grave threat’ to communities

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 EPS, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.58 billion for 95.22 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Navellier & Associates Inc, which manages about $2.37 billion and $644.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verisign Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 17,888 shares to 19,250 shares, valued at $3.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Standard & Poor’s Depositary R (SPY) by 5,142 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,263 shares, and has risen its stake in Biotelemetry Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT).

