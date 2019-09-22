Orange S.A. (ORAN)’s Financial Results Comparing With VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)

As Telecom Services – Foreign companies, Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) and VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orange S.A. 15 0.00 N/A 0.80 18.35 VEON Ltd. 3 0.47 N/A 0.05 68.04

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Orange S.A. and VEON Ltd. VEON Ltd. has lower revenue and earnings than Orange S.A. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Orange S.A.’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orange S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% VEON Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Orange S.A. is 58.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.42. From a competition point of view, VEON Ltd. has a 1.83 beta which is 83.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Orange S.A. are 0.8 and 0.8. Competitively, VEON Ltd. has 0.7 and 0.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Orange S.A.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than VEON Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Orange S.A. and VEON Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Orange S.A. 0 0 0 0.00 VEON Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, VEON Ltd.’s potential upside is 65.98% and its average target price is $4.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 1.5% of Orange S.A. shares and 19.3% of VEON Ltd. shares. About 17.9% of Orange S.A.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, VEON Ltd. has 39.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orange S.A. 0.96% -5.4% -5.09% -4.54% -14.07% -9.08% VEON Ltd. 0.64% 12.19% 33.76% 26.72% 2.96% 33.76%

For the past year Orange S.A. had bearish trend while VEON Ltd. had bullish trend.

Orange S.A. provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers mobile, fixed-line telephony, fixed broadband, business solutions and networks, and carrier services; sells mobile devices, equipment, and accessories; and sells and rents fixed-line equipment. The company also provides voice services, voice over Internet protocol products, and audio conferencing services, as well as incoming traffic for call centers; and data services, including IP-VPN, as well as broadband infrastructure products, such as satellites or fiber optic access. In addition, it offers information technology and integration services comprising communication and collaboration, hosting and infrastructure, applications, security, and video conferencing services, as well as sells related equipment. Further, the company offers installation and maintenance of submarine cables, and sales and services to international carriers; and shared services. It markets its products and services under the Orange brand. The company was formerly known as France Telecom and changed its name to Orange S.A. in July 2013. Orange S.A. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

VEON Ltd., a communications and technology company, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. The company offers mobile telecommunications services under contract and prepaid plans for corporate and consumer segments; value added services, including messaging services, content/infotainment services, data access services, location based services, media, and content delivery channels; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access; mobile financial services; and mobile bundles. It also provides fixed-line telecommunication services, such as business and corporate services comprising various telecommunications and information technology, and data center services to companies and high-end residential buildings; carrier and operator services; consumer Internet services, which provide fixed-line telephony, Internet access, and home phone services on a VoIP and copper wire basis; consumer voice offerings; corporate voice offerings that offer fixed-line voice services, data services, value added services, and connectivity services to corporate customers, such as large corporate customers, small and medium enterprises, and SOHOs; and Internet and data services, which provide Internet and data transmission services to consumer and corporate customers. The company offers its services under the Beeline, Kyivstar, anglalink, Jazz, and Djezzy brands in Russia, Pakistan, Algeria, Uzbekistan, Ukraine, Bangladesh, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Armenia, Georgia, and Laos. As of April 3, 2017, it served approximately 235 million customers. The company was formerly known as VimpelCom Ltd. and changed its name to VEON Ltd. in March 2017. VEON Ltd. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.