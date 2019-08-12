Orange S.A. (ORAN)’s Financial Results Comparing With PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI)

As Telecom Services – Foreign companies, Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) and PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orange S.A. 16 0.00 N/A 0.80 18.35 PLDT Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -3.48 0.00

Table 1 highlights Orange S.A. and PLDT Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orange S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% PLDT Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Orange S.A. is 58.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.42. Competitively, PLDT Inc. is 46.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.54 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Orange S.A. and PLDT Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Orange S.A. 0 1 0 2.00 PLDT Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Orange S.A. is $16, with potential upside of 8.18%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Orange S.A. and PLDT Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 1.5% and 8.4%. Orange S.A.’s share owned by insiders are 17.9%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 27.9% of PLDT Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orange S.A. 0.96% -5.4% -5.09% -4.54% -14.07% -9.08% PLDT Inc. -0.27% -10.73% -6.57% -12.05% -12.98% 3.13%

For the past year Orange S.A. had bearish trend while PLDT Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Orange S.A. beats PLDT Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Orange S.A. provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers mobile, fixed-line telephony, fixed broadband, business solutions and networks, and carrier services; sells mobile devices, equipment, and accessories; and sells and rents fixed-line equipment. The company also provides voice services, voice over Internet protocol products, and audio conferencing services, as well as incoming traffic for call centers; and data services, including IP-VPN, as well as broadband infrastructure products, such as satellites or fiber optic access. In addition, it offers information technology and integration services comprising communication and collaboration, hosting and infrastructure, applications, security, and video conferencing services, as well as sells related equipment. Further, the company offers installation and maintenance of submarine cables, and sales and services to international carriers; and shared services. It markets its products and services under the Orange brand. The company was formerly known as France Telecom and changed its name to Orange S.A. in July 2013. Orange S.A. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

PLDT Inc. provides telecommunications services in the Philippines. The companyÂ’s Wireless segment offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support services, mobile applications and digital platforms development, mobile payment, solutions and systems integration, satellite communications, and satellite information and messaging services. This segment also sells WiFi access equipment; develops financial technology solutions; offers insurance products; and operates as a content provider. As of December 31, 2016, it serves 62,763,209 subscribers. Its Fixed Line segment provides fixed line telecommunication services, such as local exchange, international long distance, national long distance, and data and miscellaneous services to retail, corporate, and small and medium sized enterprises. This segment also offers information and communications technology, infrastructure, and services for Internet applications; Internet protocol-based solutions and multimedia content delivery services; and business infrastructure and solutions, intelligent data processing and implementation services, and data analytics insight. In addition, it distributes Filipino channels and content services; and provides bills printing and other value-added services. Further, this segment provides data and network services; managed information technology (IT) outsourcing; Internet-based purchasing, IT consulting, and professional services; and gaming support services, as well as engages in air transportation business. As of December 31, 2016, it had 2,438,473 fixed line subscribers. PLDT Inc. has a strategic partnership with Rocket Internet SE to develop online and mobile payment solutions in emerging markets. The company was formerly known as Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company and changed its name to PLDT Inc. in July 2016. PLDT Inc. was founded in 1928 and is based in Makati City, the Philippines.