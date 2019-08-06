Orange S.A. (ORAN) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

As Telecom Services – Foreign company, Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.5% of Orange S.A.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.35% of all Telecom Services – Foreign’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Orange S.A. has 17.9% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 23.70% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Orange S.A. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orange S.A. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 5.05% 10.30% 2.80%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Orange S.A. and its rivals’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Orange S.A. N/A 16 18.35 Industry Average 930.86M 18.45B 23.72

Orange S.A. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower P/E ratio Orange S.A. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Orange S.A. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Orange S.A. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 0.00 2.00

With average price target of $16, Orange S.A. has a potential upside of 7.96%. The peers have a potential upside of -7.74%. With higher probable upside potential for Orange S.A.’s rivals, research analysts think Orange S.A. is less favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Orange S.A. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orange S.A. 0.96% -5.4% -5.09% -4.54% -14.07% -9.08% Industry Average 0.80% 12.19% 33.76% 26.72% 2.96% 18.45%

For the past year Orange S.A. has -9.08% weaker performance while Orange S.A.’s rivals have 18.45% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Orange S.A. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Orange S.A.’s rivals Current Ratio is 0.88 and has 0.78 Quick Ratio. Orange S.A.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Orange S.A.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.42 shows that Orange S.A. is 58.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Orange S.A.’s rivals’ beta is 0.78 which is 21.83% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Orange S.A. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Orange S.A.’s competitors beat on 6 of the 5 factors Orange S.A.

Orange S.A. provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers mobile, fixed-line telephony, fixed broadband, business solutions and networks, and carrier services; sells mobile devices, equipment, and accessories; and sells and rents fixed-line equipment. The company also provides voice services, voice over Internet protocol products, and audio conferencing services, as well as incoming traffic for call centers; and data services, including IP-VPN, as well as broadband infrastructure products, such as satellites or fiber optic access. In addition, it offers information technology and integration services comprising communication and collaboration, hosting and infrastructure, applications, security, and video conferencing services, as well as sells related equipment. Further, the company offers installation and maintenance of submarine cables, and sales and services to international carriers; and shared services. It markets its products and services under the Orange brand. The company was formerly known as France Telecom and changed its name to Orange S.A. in July 2013. Orange S.A. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Paris, France.