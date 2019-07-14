Orange (ORAN) Holding Lifted by Amg National Trust Bank; Iowa State Bank Holding in Verizon Communications (VZ) Trimmed as Market Valuation Rose

Iowa State Bank decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 14.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iowa State Bank sold 10,868 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,886 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66M, down from 72,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iowa State Bank who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $57.19. About 9.67 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Verizon Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VZ); 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE HAS VOTES TO RETAIN 2015 OBAMA ERA NET NEUTRALITY RULES; 24/04/2018 – Telecoms Up After Verizon Earnings – Telecoms Roundup; 16/05/2018 – VOIP-PAL.COM INC – CO CONTINUES TO AWAIT PTAB’S DECISION REGARDING APPLE’S POST-JUDGMENT CHALLENGE TO VOIP-PAL’S VICTORY IN IPR’S FILED BY APPLE; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS INCLUDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF ABOUT $249 MLN RELATED TO EARLY DEBT EXTINGUISHMENT; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, early participation results, and early settlement for tender offers for 13 series; 05/05/2018 – Model Citizen App: Verizon Wins Bidding War for Straight Path CommunicationsVerizon Communications to pay more than $3.1 billi; 06/03/2018 – Verizon to speak at Deutsche Bank conference March 7; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Said to Investigate AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 17/04/2018 – Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon

Amg National Trust Bank increased its stake in Orange (ORAN) by 12.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg National Trust Bank bought 22,723 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 210,786 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.44 million, up from 188,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg National Trust Bank who had been investing in Orange for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $15.03. About 1.72M shares traded or 233.16% up from the average. Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) has declined 15.46% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ORAN News: 13/04/2018 – FDA: Orange Book Zip File – Fri, 13 Apr 2018 13:23:00 -0400; 05/04/2018 – REG-Orange: Filing of Orange’s 20-F report with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; 19/03/2018 – Majority of French back selling state assets in Renault, Orange, PSA – poll; 27/04/2018 – ORANGE SA ORAN.PA : CFRA RESEARCH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 17 FROM EUR 16; 09/05/2018 – BRAZIL ’18-19 ORANGE CROP SEEN FALLING 27.6% Y/Y: FUNDECITRUS; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Orange Water and Sewer Authority, NC Refunding Revs ‘AA+’; Outlook Stable; 30/05/2018 – China Orange Market Report 2018 – Analysis And Forecast To 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/03/2018 – ORANGE BELGIUM SA OBEL.BR – CONFIRMS INTEREST IN INDUSTRIAL PARTNERSHIP WITH NETHYS AND BRUTELE; 13/03/2018 – Orange Mobile-Money Take-Up in Central Africa May Double in 2018; 23/03/2018 – AMAG PHARMACEUTICALS – SANDOZ TO PAY SALES ROYALTY OF GENERIC VERSION OF FERAHEME TO AMAG UNTIL EXPIRATION OF LAST FERAHEME PATENT LISTED IN ORANGE BOOK

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palladium Partners Ltd Liability Co has 1.03% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 241,290 shares. Garrison Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 9,609 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. British Columbia Inv Mngmt holds 0.65% or 1.35M shares in its portfolio. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora invested in 1.83% or 86,584 shares. Neumann Capital Ltd Liability Corp has 1.45% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 38,375 shares. Cullen Capital Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.22% or 94,185 shares. Victory invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Boyer Corporon Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 1.16% or 43,508 shares. Federated Pa holds 12.16M shares or 1.78% of its portfolio. Somerset Company invested in 0.38% or 12,092 shares. Mcf Advisors invested in 0.09% or 8,683 shares. Harvey Capital Mngmt Incorporated holds 39,245 shares. Intl Sarl invested 0.16% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Bnp Paribas Asset Hldgs Sa holds 0.6% or 1.22 million shares. Gm Advisory Gru holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 10,141 shares.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.2 per share. VZ’s profit will be $4.96 billion for 11.91 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Iowa State Bank, which manages about $217.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 10,140 shares to 28,362 shares, valued at $1.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Amg National Trust Bank, which manages about $1.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (ACWI) by 12,166 shares to 7,626 shares, valued at $550,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (IWO) by 3,045 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,594 shares, and cut its stake in Total (NYSE:TOT).