Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) and Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 24.50 N/A -0.94 0.00 Seattle Genetics Inc. 70 16.45 N/A -0.79 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Seattle Genetics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Seattle Genetics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -59.9% -36.5% Seattle Genetics Inc. 0.00% -9.3% -8%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.21 shows that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 21.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Seattle Genetics Inc. has a 2.22 beta and it is 122.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.8. The Current Ratio of rival Seattle Genetics Inc. is 3.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.9. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Seattle Genetics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Seattle Genetics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Seattle Genetics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

$25 is Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 572.04%. Competitively the average target price of Seattle Genetics Inc. is $81.8, which is potential 7.53% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Seattle Genetics Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 22.5% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Seattle Genetics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 18.53% are Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% are Seattle Genetics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.04% -22.52% -1.54% -24.71% -53.01% 6.67% Seattle Genetics Inc. -6.12% -17.58% -6.32% 10.21% 11.13% 12.94%

For the past year Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Seattle Genetics Inc.

Summary

Seattle Genetics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

Seattle Genetics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies to treat cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma. The company also develops SGN-CD33A that is in Phase III clinical trial to evaluate SGN-CD33A in combination with hypomethylating agents in previously untreated older patients, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); ASG-22ME, which is in Phase I clinical trial for Nectin-4-positive solid tumors, including bladder cancer; SGN-LIV1A that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with LIV-1-positive metastatic breast cancer; and SGN-CD19A, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed DLBCL, as well as in Phase II trial for patients with newly diagnosed DLBCL. In addition, it is involved in developing SEA-CD40 that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; SGN-CD19B, which is in Phase I clinical trial ongoing for patients with relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; SGN-CD123A that is in Phase I trial for patients with relapsed or refractory AML; SGN-CD352A, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; SGN-2FF that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and ASG-15ME that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with urothelial cancer. The company has collaborations for its ADC technology with various biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, including AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd.; Bayer Pharma AG; Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline LLC; Pfizer, Inc.; and Unum Therapeutics, Inc., as well as has co-development agreement with Agensys, Inc. and Genmab A/S. Seattle Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.