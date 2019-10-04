Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) and Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 14.45M -0.87 0.00 Recro Pharma Inc. 12 0.00 16.70M -3.27 0.00

Table 1 highlights Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Recro Pharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 457,727,517.50% -56.1% -35.2% Recro Pharma Inc. 143,347,639.48% 0% -40%

Volatility and Risk

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.34 beta, while its volatility is 34.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Recro Pharma Inc.’s 127.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the -0.27 beta.

Liquidity

5.1 and 5.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Recro Pharma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.6 and 3.2 respectively. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Recro Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Recro Pharma Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Recro Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $7, with potential upside of 128.01%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 18.2% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 71.4% of Recro Pharma Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 2% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Recro Pharma Inc. has 1.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.54% 5.78% -0.81% 24.07% -34.17% 22% Recro Pharma Inc. -2.04% -5.88% 5.96% 21.52% 88.61% 35.21%

For the past year Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Recro Pharma Inc.

Summary

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Recro Pharma Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain. It also provides contract development and manufacturing services. It has a license agreement with Orion Corporation for the development and commercialization of Non-Injectable Dexmedetomidine. The company focuses on offering its products for hospitals and related markets. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc. and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc. in August 2008. Recro Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.