Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

As Biotechnology businesses, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 22.49 N/A -0.94 0.00 Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 15 22.72 N/A -1.96 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -59.9% -36.5% Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -31.7% -25.4%

Liquidity

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.8 and a Quick Ratio of 5.8. Competitively, Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.7 and has 7.7 Quick Ratio. Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 650.75% and an $25 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 22.5% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 75.5% of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 18.53% are Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.04% -22.52% -1.54% -24.71% -53.01% 6.67% Intellia Therapeutics Inc. -3.35% -5.81% 15.49% -15.44% -35.42% 16.34%

For the past year Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Intellia Therapeutics Inc. beats Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc., a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs. Its ex vivo pipeline includes proprietary and partnered programs focuses on chimeric antigen receptor T cells and hematopoietic stem cells. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Caribou Biosciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as AZRN, Inc. and changed its name to Intellia Therapeutics Inc. in July 2014. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.