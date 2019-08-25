Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP)

We are contrasting Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 21.08 N/A -0.87 0.00 Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.1% -35.2% Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -212.1% -101.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.1 and 5.1. Competitively, Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. has 3.6 and 3.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $25, and a 681.25% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 18.2% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 23.6% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. shares. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2%. Competitively, Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. has 28.34% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.54% 5.78% -0.81% 24.07% -34.17% 22% Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. -12.35% -21.74% -49.1% -36.25% -91.55% -22.08%

For the past year Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.