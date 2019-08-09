Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX)

We will be contrasting the differences between Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 22.53 N/A -0.87 0.00 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00

Demonstrates Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.1% -35.2% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.1% -88.5%

Volatility & Risk

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.34 beta, while its volatility is 34.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.71 beta which is 71.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.1 while its Current Ratio is 5.1. Meanwhile, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.6 while its Quick Ratio is 6.6. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 630.99% at a $25 consensus target price. Competitively Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $20, with potential upside of 212.50%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 18.2% and 50.1% respectively. 2% are Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.54% 5.78% -0.81% 24.07% -34.17% 22% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.12% -17.66% -28.55% -29.23% -46.1% -32.06%

For the past year Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 22% stronger performance while Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -32.06% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.