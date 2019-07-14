Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

As Biotechnology companies, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 22.49 N/A -0.94 0.00 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 125.38 N/A -1.62 0.00

Demonstrates Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -59.9% -36.5% Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.2% -47.3%

Volatility and Risk

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 1.21 and it happens to be 21.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 134.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.34 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.8 while its Current Ratio is 5.8. Meanwhile, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.3 while its Quick Ratio is 4.3. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 650.75% and an $25 average target price. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $23.6 average target price and a 66.20% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 22.5% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 92.2% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 18.53% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 8.38% are Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.04% -22.52% -1.54% -24.71% -53.01% 6.67% Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.65% -21% 4.68% -22.55% -21.05% 6.64%

For the past year Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.