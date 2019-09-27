Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

This is a contrast between Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) and Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 14.45M -0.87 0.00 Cytokinetics Incorporated 13 -0.44 46.44M -1.93 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 451,929,692.88% -56.1% -35.2% Cytokinetics Incorporated 348,387,096.77% -269.2% -47.5%

Volatility & Risk

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 34.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.34. In other hand, Cytokinetics Incorporated has beta of 1.65 which is 65.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.1 and a Quick Ratio of 5.1. Competitively, Cytokinetics Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 7.1 and has 7.1 Quick Ratio. Cytokinetics Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cytokinetics Incorporated are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cytokinetics Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $7, and a 127.27% upside potential. Meanwhile, Cytokinetics Incorporated’s average target price is $20, while its potential upside is 71.09%. The information presented earlier suggests that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Cytokinetics Incorporated as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 18.2% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 70.9% of Cytokinetics Incorporated shares. Insiders held roughly 2% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of Cytokinetics Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.54% 5.78% -0.81% 24.07% -34.17% 22% Cytokinetics Incorporated 4.28% 8.45% 46.51% 75.4% 63.62% 92.88%

For the past year Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Summary

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Cytokinetics Incorporated on 7 of the 11 factors.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Its lead drug candidate is Tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal troponin activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and orphan medicinal product designation by the European Medicines Agency. The company is preparing for the commercialization of Tirasemtiv in North America and Europe, as well as has granted an option to Astellas Pharma Inc. for development and commercialization in other countries. The company has strategic alliances with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator that is in two ongoing Phase II clinical trials enrolling patients with spinal muscular atrophy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as other indications associated with muscle weakness; and with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Amgen Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil with a sublicense held by Servier for commercialization in Europe and other countries; and Astellas Pharma Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil and related compounds. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.