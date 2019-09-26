Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) and Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 20.29 N/A -0.87 0.00 Curis Inc. 2 8.81 N/A -0.96 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Curis Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.1% -35.2% Curis Inc. 0.00% 0% -66.7%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.34 beta means Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 34.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Curis Inc. is 147.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.47 beta.

Liquidity

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.1 while its Quick Ratio is 5.1. On the competitive side is, Curis Inc. which has a 9.8 Current Ratio and a 9.8 Quick Ratio. Curis Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Curis Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Curis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $7, while its potential upside is 127.27%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 18.2% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 24.7% of Curis Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 2% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 17.28% are Curis Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.54% 5.78% -0.81% 24.07% -34.17% 22% Curis Inc. -5.42% 24.04% 24.04% 97.39% 36.75% 229.08%

For the past year Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Curis Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Curis Inc.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. The company develops CUDC-907, an oral small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase and phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trials for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trials for patients with solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of hematologic cancers; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers. It is also developing Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog pathway inhibitor for advanced basal cell carcinoma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and myelofibrosis. The company has collaboration agreement with Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology; and collaboration and license agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of Erivedge. Curis, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.