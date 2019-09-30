Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX)

This is a contrast between Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 14.45M -0.87 0.00 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.66 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 455,333,228.30% -56.1% -35.2% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -108.5% -80.6%

Risk & Volatility

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.34 beta, while its volatility is 34.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. is 117.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.17 beta.

Liquidity

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.1 and 5.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cidara Therapeutics Inc. are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $7, with potential upside of 119.44%. Meanwhile, Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $7, while its potential upside is 250.88%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Cidara Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 18.2% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 69.6% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2% are Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.5% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.54% 5.78% -0.81% 24.07% -34.17% 22% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -16.96% -13.94% -34.86% -50.18% -65.37% -39.57%

For the past year Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Cidara Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.