Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP)’s Financial Results Comparing With AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)

As Biotechnology businesses, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 20.42 N/A -0.87 0.00 AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 3 380.40 N/A -0.77 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.1% -35.2% AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0.00% -44.4% -37.2%

Liquidity

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.1 and 5.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor AquaBounty Technologies Inc. are 7.2 and 7.2 respectively. AquaBounty Technologies Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 125.81% for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus price target of $7.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 18.2% and 57.7% respectively. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2%. Comparatively, 1.2% are AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.54% 5.78% -0.81% 24.07% -34.17% 22% AquaBounty Technologies Inc. -1.75% 9.09% 50% 54.13% 17.48% 63.9%

For the past year Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Summary

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. Its lead product is the AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified animal for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation.