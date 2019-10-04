Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO)

As Biotechnology businesses, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) and Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 14.45M -0.87 0.00 Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 31.18M -2.19 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 457,727,517.50% -56.1% -35.2% Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 4,553,154,205.61% -122.3% -65.4%

Liquidity

5.1 and 5.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.2 and 2.9 respectively. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $7, while its potential upside is 128.01%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 18.2% and 47%. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2%. Insiders Comparatively, held 4.5% of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.54% 5.78% -0.81% 24.07% -34.17% 22% Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% 1.69% 26.24% -37.32% -79.73% -29.92%

For the past year Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed products include IXINITY, which is indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations; and WinRho SDF for the treatment of autoimmune platelet disorders, as well as for the treatment of hemolytic disease of the newborn. The companyÂ’s marketed products also comprise HepaGam B used for the prevention of hepatitis-B recurrence following liver transplantation in HBsAg-positive liver transplant patients, and for the treatment following exposure to hepatitis-B; and VARIZIG for use in treating following exposure to varicella zoster virus, which causes chickenpox in high-risk individuals. Its investigational stage product candidates include MOR209/ES414, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in Phase I clinical trial for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; ES210, a bispecific protein therapeutic that is in pre-clinical development stage for inflammatory bowel diseases; otlertuzumab, a monospecific protein therapeutic that is in Phase II clinical trial for chronic lymphocytic leukemia; ROR1, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in preclinical development; APVO436, a bispecific protein therapeutic, which is in pre-clinical development; and other therapeutic protein product candidates for cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Seattle, Washington.