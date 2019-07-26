Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX)

We will be comparing the differences between Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 24.64 N/A -0.94 0.00 Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -59.9% -36.5% Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0.00% -206.3% -153.6%

Risk & Volatility

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.21 beta indicates that its volatility is 21.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. has beta of 0.67 which is 33.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.8. The Current Ratio of rival Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. is 2.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.8. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 568.45% for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus target price of $25.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 22.5% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 19.1% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 18.53% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 42.43% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.04% -22.52% -1.54% -24.71% -53.01% 6.67% Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. -9.88% 2.33% -4.11% -84.21% -86.4% -70.67%

For the past year Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohnÂ’s disease. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.