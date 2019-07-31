Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) Contrasting side by side

Both Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 24.24 N/A -0.94 0.00 Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -59.9% -36.5% Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -62.3% -45.1%

Volatility & Risk

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.21 beta, while its volatility is 21.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s 110.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.1 beta.

Liquidity

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.8 and 5.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Xenetic Biosciences Inc. are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 579.35% upside potential and an average target price of $25.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 22.5% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 11% of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 18.53% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Xenetic Biosciences Inc. has 58.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.04% -22.52% -1.54% -24.71% -53.01% 6.67% Xenetic Biosciences Inc. -10.37% -23.4% -40.46% -54.18% -34.6% -26.22%

For the past year Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 6.67% stronger performance while Xenetic Biosciences Inc. has -26.22% weaker performance.

Summary

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, research, and development of biologic drugs and orphan oncology therapeutics. Its lead proprietary technology is PolyXen, a platform technology for biologic drug delivery. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is XBIO-101, a small-molecule immunomodulator and interferon inducer for the treatment of progesterone receptor negative endometrial cancer and triple negative breast cancer. It also develops OncoHist for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has a research, development, license, and supply agreement with Shire plc to develop SHP656, a polysialylated recombinant (rFVIII) protein to treat hemophilia; and a collaborative research and development license agreement with PJSC Pharmsynthez to develop, commercialize and market PulmoXen for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as Xemys for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.