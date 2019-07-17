Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) and Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) Contrasting side by side

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) and Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 23.32 N/A -0.94 0.00 Vericel Corporation 18 9.02 N/A -0.09 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vericel Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) and Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -59.9% -36.5% Vericel Corporation 0.00% -3.4% -2.6%

Volatility & Risk

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 21.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.21 beta. Vericel Corporation’s 182.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.82 beta.

Liquidity

5.8 and 5.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Vericel Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.5 and 8.2 respectively. Vericel Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vericel Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Vericel Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 606.21% for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average price target of $25. Competitively the average price target of Vericel Corporation is $23.5, which is potential 20.82% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Vericel Corporation, based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vericel Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 22.5% and 85.3% respectively. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 18.53%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Vericel Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.04% -22.52% -1.54% -24.71% -53.01% 6.67% Vericel Corporation -5.02% -7.89% -5.96% 5.77% 27.16% -2.07%

For the past year Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 6.67% stronger performance while Vericel Corporation has -2.07% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Vericel Corporation beats Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial, a patient-specific multicellular therapy for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.