Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 21.28 N/A -0.87 0.00 Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 40 0.00 N/A -9.88 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.1% -35.2% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.1 and 5.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. are 11.2 and 11.2 respectively. Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $25, and a 759.11% upside potential. Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $60.33 average target price and a 34.04% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 18.2% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 37.9% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2%. Competitively, Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has 8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.54% 5.78% -0.81% 24.07% -34.17% 22% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -0.38% -7.07% 19% 0% 0% 37.85%

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.