Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) Comparing side by side

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 19.62 N/A -0.87 0.00 Tocagen Inc. 7 1.36 N/A -2.53 0.00

Demonstrates Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tocagen Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.1% -35.2% Tocagen Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -56.6%

Liquidity

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.1 and 5.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Tocagen Inc. are 5 and 5 respectively. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Tocagen Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tocagen Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Tocagen Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

The upside potential is 130.26% for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus target price of $7. Competitively Tocagen Inc. has an average target price of $4.33, with potential upside of 320.39%. Based on the results shown earlier, Tocagen Inc. is looking more favorable than Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 18.2% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 36.1% of Tocagen Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.8% of Tocagen Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.54% 5.78% -0.81% 24.07% -34.17% 22% Tocagen Inc. -5.84% -17% -45.44% -51.06% -39.2% -35.2%

For the past year Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Tocagen Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Tocagen Inc.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.