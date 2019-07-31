Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Comparing side by side

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 24.24 N/A -0.94 0.00 Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -8.14 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -59.9% -36.5% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -182.8% -165.8%

Volatility & Risk

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.21 beta, while its volatility is 21.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s 30.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.3 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.8. The Current Ratio of rival Tenax Therapeutics Inc. is 8.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.5. Tenax Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $25, with potential upside of 579.35%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 22.5% and 14.3% respectively. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 18.53%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.73% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.04% -22.52% -1.54% -24.71% -53.01% 6.67% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. -11.26% -17.06% 19.32% -66.19% -77.21% 17.35%

For the past year Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Tenax Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.