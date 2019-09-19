Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) Comparing side by side

Both Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 21.34 N/A -0.87 0.00 Synthorx Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.02 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Synthorx Inc.

Table 2 represents Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.1% -35.2% Synthorx Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -61.3%

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.1 and a Quick Ratio of 5.1. Competitively, Synthorx Inc.’s Current Ratio is 22.2 and has 22.2 Quick Ratio. Synthorx Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Recommendations and Ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Synthorx Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Synthorx Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$7 is Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 116.05%.

Institutional investors held 18.2% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 86.2% of Synthorx Inc. shares. Insiders held 2% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 8.97% of Synthorx Inc. shares.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.54% 5.78% -0.81% 24.07% -34.17% 22% Synthorx Inc. 6.59% 20.44% -0.72% 19.57% 0% -5.06%

For the past year Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Synthorx Inc. had bearish trend.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.