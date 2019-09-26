Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 20.29 N/A -0.87 0.00 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 30 23.43 N/A -5.19 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.1% -35.2% Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -265.3% -78.8%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.34 shows that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 34.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.17 beta and it is 117.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.1 and 5.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.8 and 4.8 respectively. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $7, while its potential upside is 127.27%. Competitively Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $35, with potential upside of 27.46%. The information presented earlier suggests that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 18.2% and 0% respectively. About 2% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.54% 5.78% -0.81% 24.07% -34.17% 22% Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.74% -0.07% -23.25% -2.41% -24.87% 36.68%

For the past year Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.