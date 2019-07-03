Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Biotechnology company, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) is competing with its competitors based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.5% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.97% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.53% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.90% of all Biotechnology companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -59.90% -36.50% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.83 2.72 2.83

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. currently has a consensus target price of $25, suggesting a potential upside of 681.25%. As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 131.90%. With higher probable upside potential for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals, equities research analysts think Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is less favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.04% -22.52% -1.54% -24.71% -53.01% 6.67% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.8 and 5.8. Competitively, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s competitors have 6.99 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 21.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.21. Competitively, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.85 which is 85.13% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers beat on 3 of the 4 factors Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.