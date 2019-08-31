Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

We are contrasting Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) and its rivals on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 18.2% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its rivals. 2% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.45% of all Biotechnology companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.10% -35.20% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.20 1.51 2.39 2.83

$25 is the average target price of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc., with a potential upside of 653.01%. The potential upside of the peers is 141.32%. With higher possible upside potential for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s competitors, research analysts think Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is less favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.54% 5.78% -0.81% 24.07% -34.17% 22% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.1 and 5.1. Competitively, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals have 7.07 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 1.34 and its 34.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.77 which is 76.75% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers beat on 3 of the 4 factors Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.