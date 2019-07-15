Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 22.07 N/A -0.94 0.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 1 3.94 N/A -0.72 0.00

In table 1 we can see Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -59.9% -36.5% Heat Biologics Inc. 0.00% -69.9% -49.6%

Risk & Volatility

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 21.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.21 beta. In other hand, Heat Biologics Inc. has beta of 2.13 which is 113.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.8 and a Quick Ratio of 5.8. Competitively, Heat Biologics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.9 and has 5.9 Quick Ratio. Heat Biologics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $25, and a 646.27% upside potential. Meanwhile, Heat Biologics Inc.’s consensus target price is $8, while its potential upside is 1,103.01%. The information presented earlier suggests that Heat Biologics Inc. looks more robust than Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 22.5% and 16.2%. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 18.53%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.1% of Heat Biologics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.04% -22.52% -1.54% -24.71% -53.01% 6.67% Heat Biologics Inc. -14.37% -21.25% -36.55% -44.18% -39.17% -10%

For the past year Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 6.67% stronger performance while Heat Biologics Inc. has -10% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Heat Biologics Inc.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.