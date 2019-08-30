Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 21.80 N/A -0.87 0.00 Genocea Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.1% -35.2% Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -212.2% -66.6%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.34 shows that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 34.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Genocea Biosciences Inc. has a 2.34 beta which is 134.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

5.1 and 5.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6 and 6 respectively. Genocea Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $25, while its potential upside is 655.29%. On the other hand, Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s potential downside is -36.51% and its average price target is $2. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 18.2% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 50.3% of Genocea Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2% are Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% are Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.54% 5.78% -0.81% 24.07% -34.17% 22% Genocea Biosciences Inc. -11.58% -17.44% -39.13% -22.22% -33.17% 46.44%

For the past year Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.